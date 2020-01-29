Game: Northfield (12-7, 10-1) at Owatonna (14-4, 8-1), 7 p.m., Thursday, Owatonna Four Seasons Centre.
First matchup: The Huskies stifled the Raiders in a 2-0 victory in Northfield. Zach Wiese made 21 saves in net to notch the shutout for Owatonna.
Recent results: Since that game, Northfield has won eight of its last 11, including all six matchups against Big 9 Conference opponents. Owatonna, meanwhile, has won nine of 12 games since the first matchup, with the only losses coming against Duluth Denfeld, Rochester Century and Gentry Academy, which has also beaten Northfield.
1. Success for the Huskies starts between the pipes, specifically with Wiese, their senior goalie. So far this year, Wiese is 12-3 with three shutouts and a .929 save percentage with a goals against average of 1.46. The one game in which he’s recorded a save percentage below .900 was in a 6-5 loss against Rochester Century, which snuck five of their 22 shots past Wiese (one of Century’s goals was an empty-netter). The Huskies have also utilized Preston Meier and True Gleseke for a combined three starts this season, but it figures the Raiders will see Wiese on Thursday night.
For Northfield, senior Cal Frank has started every game this season and sports an 12-7 record with a save percentage of .868.
2. A byproduct of Wiese’s solid play this year has been Owatonna’s performance on the penalty kill, which has kept the puck out of the net on 55 of 58 opportunities, good for 94.8%. Conversely, the power play unit for Northfield has sputtered this season, with the inconsistent success resulting in a conversion rate of 20.3%. It’s worth noting, though, that when the unit is clicking there’s been little opponents can do to stop it. In a 6-0 win at Winona on Jan. 16, the Raiders scored on all three of their power plays. In a recent three-game stretch, Northfield converted on six of nine power-play opportunities to help it top Mankato West, Austin and lastly, Winona. Since then, the unit is 1-for-6 in its last three games.
3. One of the driving forces behind Northfield’s recent success has been its most visible source of offense: junior forward Carson VanZuilen. He’s in the midst of an nine-game point streak in which he’s racked up five goals and an eye-popping 21 assists. Behind that production, the Raiders have piled up 48 goals in the last 10 games. Along with VanZuilen, junior defenseman Josh Kruger has notched a point in nine of his last 10 games, including 11 in the last six. Sophomore forward Spencer Klotz has also ratcheted up his offensive production recently, with 24 points in the last nine games. For the season, VanZuilen leads Northfield with 40 points, while Klotz is second with 37 and Kruger is third with 20.
On the Owatonna side, junior forward Zach Kubicek has 19 points in his last eight games, while junior forward Dom Valento has produced a more steady 15 points during the same stretch. Valento leads the team with 33 points and Kubicek is second with 30 points, while Valento scored the second goal in the 2-0 win against Northfield earlier this season.
All statistics and records are accurate as of Jan. 27 and were found on mnhockeyhub.com