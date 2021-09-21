At the end of the 2020 season, one thing was clear for the Northfield girls tennis program.
With 13 seniors set to graduate, someone was going to need to step up to grab control of the top of the lineup for the Raiders. By the time Northfield reconvened this fall, a number of Raiders had upped their games, with junior Marie Labenski rising to the top of the pack to grab control of the No. 1 singles positions.
She’s played at that spot for every match except for two, with junior Maya Deschamp patrolling the top singles court during Saturday’s home triangular against Faribault at Rochester Century when Labenski was unavailable.
“Neither of them were playing in the top two singles spots (last year),” co-coach Elisabeth Hurlbert said. “Marie was gradually improving and she really finished the season strong. I think at the end of the season somebody knew they had to step into that spot, and she did. That was impressive and necessary and we’re really proud of her.
“They’ve both done a really nice job. For Maya, she’s stepped up leaps and bounds from where she was playing last year. Her serve has really improved, she has a good work ethic.”
Labenski spent the start of last season playing No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, before eventually moving into the No. 3 singles position at the start of the season. Deschamp, meanwhile, is making her first tangible varsity contributions this fall, and doing so against quality opponents at No. 2 singles.
At Saturday’s triangular, Deschamp fought back from a sluggish first set to race to a 4-6, 6-0, 10-3 victory against Faribault’s Stacie Petricka, before losing 6-0, 6-0 against Rochester Century’s Paige Sargent, who’s been one of the top players in the Big 9 Conference and the state for the last few years.
Deschamp also helped the Raiders to wins against Austin, Mankato East, Farmington and Red Wing with wins at No. 2 singles, while she’s lost in three sets against Winona and Albert Lea. Labenski notched wins at No. 1 singles against Winona and Albert Lea, in addition to Red Wing, Farmington and Mankato East.
Those types of improvements have been evident throughout the lineup for the Raiders. Senior Lynette Ott has moved up to No. 3 singles to provide a number of marathon three-set matches.
“She’s another player who’s put in and has continued to put in a lot of work in her game,” Hurlbert said. “She played over the summer, she’s just a super quality player. She’s really fair and kind and she works hard.”
On perhaps the only court featuring stability from last year to this year, the junior duo of Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff have posted a 9-1 record at No. 1 doubles. The only loss came against Rochester Mayo, and the team just beat Rochester Century’s No. 1 doubles team 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday.
Elsewhere on the doubles courts, the Raiders are enjoying the emergences of Natalia Rasmussen and Alison Huang at No. 2 doubles, and Lucy Boland and Meha Hnatyszyn at No. 3 doubles.
“I feel like they’ve done really well together, and I think doubles is sometimes trickier because the combination is important and the camaraderie and which side of the court each player plays,” Hurlbert said. “There’s a lot of variables that go into it. One thing that I’m delighted to see, especially between Natalia and Allison, is they’re very different personalities and they have different roles on the court and I think they’re aware of that, and they’re both so positive.”