The Northfield girls hockey team produced some more third-period magic to force overtime Tuesday night in Lakeville, but it was Lakeville North that provided the game-winning goal in overtime to pick up a 3-2 victory.
Mia Miller scored both goals for the Raiders (6-1), the first to put her team in front 1-0 with 41 seconds left in the first period. The second tally came with 42 seconds left in the third period to tie the game 2-2 and force the extra period.
The Panthers (2-2) then scored 6:15 into overtime.
Maggie Malecha stopped 28 of 31 shots in net for the Raiders. In addition to Miller's goals, Emily Beaham picked up an assist on the first goal of the game.