The Northfield boys basketball team was able to swipe 13 steals Saturday at Rochester Mayo (1-1), but a cold shooting day was too much to overcome in a 68-58 defeat.
The Raiders (2-1) shot 38% from the field and just 28% on 21 3-point attempts.
Senior guard Karsten Clay led Northfield in scoring with 17 points in addition to six rebounds, while junior guard Tate Journell provided 12 points and six assists.
Northfield is back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday in its home opener against Class AAA No. 9 Austin (3-0).