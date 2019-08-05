Did Quinn Ahern's arm feel great? No, but considering the situation, there was also no chance he was exiting Sunday's Section 1B playoff game against Elko at Fredrickson Field.
After the eighth inning, his pitch count had swelled to the neighborhood of 140 pitches, already well over his lifetime high. But, with Northfield possessing a two-run lead with three outs to go until a state tournament bid, Ahern decided he might as well finish the game he started.
He did so by retiring the 2-3-4 batters for Elko with a strikeout and a pair of groundouts to secure the 6-4 victory for the Knights, who qualified for their third consecutive state tournament with the victory.
"After like the seventh inning I felt like I was able to dial it in a little bit more, like something clicked," Ahern said. "I felt good enough to where if they let me go back out, I'd go back out."
Ahern racked up 10 strikeouts in the complete game while allowing only six hits and two earned runs. He walked three batters and plunked another three, which led to the rapidly increasing pitch count.
"He kept us in the game," Northfield manager Troy Deden said. "Was it pretty? No, but he only gave up six hits and four runs. I'll take it every game."
After Northfield jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Elko pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. In the third inning, the Knights took a 3-2 lead, which grew to 4-2 in the top of the sixth before the Express knotted the score at four apiece in the bottom of the sixth.
Then, Northfield grabbed the lead for a final time in the top of the eighth with a pair of sacrifice flies from Aldon Severson and Nick Bornhauser to score Hunter Conrad and Tommy McDonald.
"We got the hits when we needed," Deden said. "I mean, we left a lot of guys on base, but when we needed hits we got them."
McDonald doubled twice, walked a pair of times and singled to reach base in all five of his plate appearances while also scoring four runs out of the leadoff spot. Bornhauser also drove in a run in the first with an RBI double, in addition to walking twice and singling.
The Knights drew five walks in addition to their 10 hits. The offense might not have been as explosive as it was in the 18-2 victory to open the best-of-three series against Elko Friday, but it was still plentiful.
"I don't think we've put up 18 in a game all season, where last year it was like a bi-weekly thing," Deden said. "It was good to see, and I've been saying we'll come around and everything will be fine. This is like the third time all year we've had an entire team, which is awesome."
That offense has allowed the pitching to shine. In addition to Ahern's complete game, Jake Mathison tossed six solid innings in the first game before Eli Patrikus pitched the seventh, after which the run rule kicked in.
That meant three pitchers for the Knights limited the Express to only six runs across 16 innings, while the offense piled up 24 runs in the same timeframe.
"The hitting is looking like it's more in a groove, and today there were a bunch of defensive plays, like the diving catch in the outfield by Tim (Maus), a couple nice plays at short," Ahern said. "Knowing that they can make those plays and the defense is solid right now makes it a lot easier to play."