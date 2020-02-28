An experiment running 100 simulations for how the Class AAA individual state wrestling tournament could play out for Northfield might return a level of varying results.
On the top end, the Raiders return to Northfield with multiple state champions and even more place-winners.
The bottom 10 percentile of outcomes likely looks similar to reality, though, in which Northfield failed to advance any of its five wrestlers through to Saturday due to a combination of tough opponents, emotional letdowns and injuries.
"We just couldn't get in a groove today," Northfield coach Geoff Staab said. "It just wasn't our day. We've had that a couple times throughout the season. We had a hell of a season all the way through, but the last couple weeks just weren't our couple of weeks. We've been battling injuries all year, and at the end of the day we just came up short at the end of the year."
While those injuries marred the dual season, to the point where a pair of them played a part in Northfield coming up a point short against Owatonna in the Section 1AAA team finals, it appeared the Raiders entered the individual state tournament with a clear path toward the podium, especially when it came to senior Drew Woodley.
The past two years, Woodley finished as the state runner-up — first in the 120-pound weight class and then at 138. He first captained Northfield as a sophomore, wrestled varsity as a seventh-grader and this year broke the program's all-time win record.
With only one loss this season, Woodley entered a loaded bracket at 138 as the No. 4 seed with every chance of claiming his first state title — a goal he's said in the past was what he wanted above anything else.
That dream came to a crashing halt Friday. Toward the end of the second period of an eventual 11-7 first-round victory, Woodley sustained a concussion while performing a takedown that doctors deemed too severe to allow Woodley to remain in the tournament.
"He was doing a double leg, and we watched the video and he smashed his head and he was out for the tournament," Staab said. "It kind of took the wind out of our sails when you have a two-time state runner-up done after one win in the tournament. It's tough to bounce back from that.
"Obviously, this is not the way we wanted it to end," he continued. "It wasn't the way Drew wanted it to end."
Elsewhere in the first round, Northfield sophomore Beau Murphy lost an 8-1 decision against Wayzata's Calvin Lonnquist, the No. 4 seed at 113, junior Chase Murphy, the No. 3 seed at 126, won a 7-0 decision, junior Sam Holman, the No. 7 seed at 132, lost a 6-4 decision, and senior Ethan Johnson was pinned by Stillwater's Ryder Rogotzke, the No. 4 seed at 160.
Holman's first-round opponent lost in the second round, meaning Holman didn't gain a wrestleback opportunity. Beau Murphy's and Johnson's opponents did win, however, keeping the pair alive into Friday night.
The evening session started with Chase Murphy in a championship quarterfinal against New Prague's Joey Novak, who beat Murphy in a tight 9-8 decision in the 2018-19 season. This year, Novak never trailed en route to a 5-1 victory.
That dropped Murphy into the consolation bracket, where he was then eliminated in a 7-1 decision. The match before that, Beau Murphy was pinned in his consolation match, and a few minutes later, Johnson lost a hard-fought 3-1 decision against Mounds View's Brendan Dunagan, ranked No. 2 at 160 by theguillotine.com.
"He's going up a weight and had the No. 2 and No. 3 ranked (Rogotzke) kids in the state," Staab said. "In that last match he gave everything he had. He left it out there."
That flurry of consolation losses resulted in an unceremonious end to the season for Northfield.
"We're going to lose four tough seniors that were key to the lineup, but we've got a lot of good wrestlers coming back," Staab said. "I'm proud of the guys. We were ranked fifth all year, and we wrestled all year and were beating teams with three guys out of the lineup and we just came up short at the end. The individual part, some bad things happened with Drew and some bad luck. We'll be back."