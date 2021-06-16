Shelby Svien needed the throw of her life or her season was over.
Starting the final round of the discus throw finals Thursday — the first day of the Section 1AA championships at Lakeville South High School — Svien was out of the top-two qualifying positions to automatically qualify for state and short of the automatic qualifying standard.
So, on her last throw, Svien let it all fly and hurled a personal-best distance of 131 feet, 7 inches to finish second and clear the automatic qualifying standard for good measure.
“That was scary, but I weirdly calm,” Svien said. “I’ve been working a lot this season and in the offseason getting ready just for that exact moment. I thought it would be a lot more pressure filled, but I kind of knew that I was prepared and that my coaches had prepared me and that everyone was supporting me.”
“It was my last chance this season, so I had to go for it.”
Now, Svien has another four throws this season at Saturday’s Class AA state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The format at state is different this season, with no preliminary flights leading into a final round of three throws.
Instead, each athlete has only four throws for the entire day.
“Normally your main goal with your first throw is to get a safe good one in so you have a guarantee to make it to finals for an extra three throws,” Svien said. “Since we’re in it for only four throws, I think on every single one of them I should be trying to get my best and go out knowing I gave it my all.”
That ability to let if fly is part of Svien’s mental maturation this season.
As a freshman two years ago, Svien was often filled with anxiety before her throws. One of the only ways to calm her down was personal renditions of ACDC’s “Back in Black” sung by Emma Roethler, a senior thrower for the Raiders in 2019 who collected three career state podium finishes in the shot put and discus.
“Emma was basically my hero freshman year,” Svien said. “I watched her in competition and the fact that she believed in me and she thought I could do just as well as her someday was really motivating.
“Since that time, I’ve become a lot more confident in my throws, I’ve lifted weights a lot more and I’ve also grown in my faith, which has helped a lot with my throwing. A lot of it is mental, and I’ve just become a lot more confident.”
At this Saturday’s state meet, Svien enters with the third-best seed distance, behind only Rosemount’s Jordan Hecht, who won the Section 1AA championship, and Champlin Park’s Adison Kapitzke.
Svien’s seed at 131 feet, 7 inches, Hecht at 131 feet, 10 inches, and Kapitzke at 132 feet, 6 inches.
“I’m really excited to see what it’s like,” Svien said. “Looking at the seedings, I’m honestly really excited because I thought it was going to be unattainable for me to place there, but I’m seeded third and the first place is only a foot farther than me.”