Another season, another fifth-place finish nationally for Elizabeth Acheson, a sophomore at the University of Mary and a 2019 Northfield High School graduate.
Acheson helped the Marauders finish in eighth place at last weekend's Division II NCAA Championships with her fifth-place finish in the 800-meter run, after she also finished in fifth place at the NCAA Indoor Championships in March.
The former Minnesota state champ in the 800 also broke the University of Mary record for the event, when she crossed the line in 2 minutes, 8.17 seconds to break the previous mark of 2:18.79. After starting the second and final lap in seventh place, Acheson overtook a pair of runners down the stretch to finish fifth.
That fifth-place finish wraps up an outdoor season in which Acheson helped the Mauraders win their third consecutive Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference title and the 10th in the last 14 years by winning the conference title in the 800 and playing a role in the 1,600 relay team that finished fifth in the conference.
NDSU qualifies for NCAA baseball tournament
The Bison are going dancing after they beat top-seeded Oral Roberts in the Summit League tournament to gain the conference's automatic qualifying spot into the NCAA Division I baseball tournament.
Redshirt junior Hunter Koep, a 2017 Northfield High School graduate, is part of the team traveling to play in the Stanford regional. Koep missed all of the shortened 2020 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, and has reprised his two-way role for North Dakota State with 10 innings pitched this season and only one earned run allowed, while he's made 16 starts and 28 appearances as a hitter in 2021.
Koep is batting .207 with a .292 on-base percentage to go with three home runs, 10 runs scored and eight runs batted in.
North Dakota State (41-14) enters the NCAA tournament as the No. 4 seed in the Stanford regional, and starts with a game against the host Cardinal (33-14) on Friday at 3 p.m. Stanford is the No. 9 overall seed in the tournament.
The other Stanford regional matchup pits University of California-Irvine (40-16) against Nevada (25-18). The regional is double elimination, and all games are broadcast on ESPN3.
Boland named assistant captain for Beavers
The Bemidji State women's hockey team announced its leadership group Tuesday for the 2021-22 season, and one of the names will sound familiar to Northfield hockey fans.
Kate Boland, a 2019 Northfield High School graduate who just wrapped up her sophomore season with the Beavers, will serve as an assistant captain next season alongside senior Kerigan Dowhy, while senior Claudia Verkerke will serve as the team's primary captain. The three players were voted into those positions by the team.
In the 2020-21 season, Boland was one of 12 players to appear in all 20 games for the Beavers. Playing primarily on the third defensive pairing, Boland notched 30 blocked shots, which was the fourth-highest total on the team.
“I think Kate is a natural-born leader," Bemidji State coach Jim Scanlan said in a press release. "She is someone that the team can always look to based on her work ethic, positive energy, confidence, honesty and trustworthiness,” stated Scanlan. “She is respected by every single person on this team and cares about our success. Kate is someone I know I could go to for anything and she would be there. She is without a doubt the nicest, most caring person I know.”
Last season, Bemidji State finished 2-16-2 while playing a conference-only schedule and the team graduates eight seniors from that group.