The St. Olaf College Department of Athletics and Athletic Director Ryan Bowles announced the hiring of Cole Workman as interim head men's hockey coach for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday.
"We are thrilled to welcome Cole to the Ole Athletics family," Bowles said. "Cole is one of the rising stars in the hockey coaching community and we are confident that he will do a great job leading our program this year."
Workman comes to the Hill after spending the 2018-19 season as an assistant coach at NCAA Division I Bemidji State University. During his time with the Beavers, Workman was charged with video breakdown for all home and away games, assisted head coach Tom Serratore with all video preparations for the week, was the team's goaltending coach and helped with player development.
"I cannot express how grateful I am for the opportunity presented to me by Athletic Director Ryan Bowles and his surrounding staff," Workman said. "They have put their trust in me to run this program and I will give them nothing but my best. My wife and I are very excited to be a part of the Ole family, as well as the community of Northfield."
Prior to Bemidji State, Workman was the head coach/director of player personnel for the Thief River Falls Norskies of the Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. In the Norskies' first season, Workman guided the team to a 31-20-2-3 record and a spot in the playoffs and, the following year, Thief River Falls led the league in wins with a 41-11-2 record. Overall, the Norskies went 71-32-4-5 (.675) under Workman, who was a two-time finalist for the league's Coach of the Year honor.
A 2015 graduate of Finlandia University with a bachelor's degree in business administration, Workman played four years of hockey for the Lions and was a three-time Northern Collegiate Hockey Association (NCHA) All-Academic Team honoree.
Following his career at Finlandia, Workman worked as an assistant coach at his alma mater before becoming an assistant coach for the women's hockey program at Adrian College in 2015-16, helping the Bulldogs to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance that season.
St. Olaf begins its season on its home ice at St. Olaf Ice Arena on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2, with a series against Aurora University. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. both nights.