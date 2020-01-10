The Northfield girls hockey team continued its undefeated run through the Big 9 Conference on Thursday night thanks to a 5-0 victory at Austin (6-11, 4-10 Big 9).
The Raiders (12-5, 9-0) took a 1-0 lead in the first period with Ayla Puppe burying a breakaway goal that was set up off an assist from Tove Sorenson. Audrey Pagel then scored six minutes into the second period off an assist from Anne Fossum to make it a 2-0 lead, before Ava Stanchina upped the advantage to 3-0 five minutes later with an assist from Marta Sorenson.
Northfield quickly made it a 4-0 lead only 18 seconds later, when Tove Sorenson buried a rebound off Marta Sorenson's initial shot with 5:45 left in the second period. After the two assists, Marta Sorenson tallied her first goal of the year with 7:50 left in the third period for the final tally of the eventual 5-0 victory.
Northfield is next in action Saturday afternoon, when it will battle Class A No. 10 Mahtomedi (10-6-1) outside the North Dale Recreation Center in St. Paul.
Gators downed by Winhawks
Entering the meet knowing a win was likely out of reach due to short numbers, Northfield boys swimming and diving coach Doug Davis decided to craft a lineup a bit different than usual.
The final result ended as a 94-78 win for the host, Winona, as the Gators swam in atypical events to rack up close to 60 season or lifetime bests. The one event win of the evening came from senior Marcus Hauck, who veered from his typical backstroke, butterfly and freestyle diet to claim the title in the 100-yard breaststroke.
"The Gators were struggling with illness as 6 Varsity athletes were out for this meet," Northfield coach Doug Davis said. "The Gators swam around as a result to give the athletes some different events and to give them a break from their normal routine."
Northfield is back in the pool Jan. 16 at Owatonna before venturing Jan. 18 to Kenwood Trail Middle School in Lakeville for the Section 1AA True Team Championships.
Nordic ski teams race SSC foes
With a number of its top skiers unavailable due to the conflicting Youth in Government conference on Thursday, the boys and girls nordic ski teams received improved contributions from other athletes during a 5K freestyle conference race at Hyland Hills Ski Area. The girls finished fourth out of seven teams, while the boys were fifth out of six squads.
On the girls side, junior Claire Bussman sped to 19th after finishing 27th at last year's conference championships, while senior Celine Falcon-Geist posted her first top-40 finish of the season when she crossed the line in 38th. Senior Caroline Peterson remained toward the front of the pack, although the two-time state qualifier was able to finish first for the first time this season.
On the boys side junior Martin Brice and freshman Sam Folland finished back-to-back in 11th and 12th, with Brice only a second behind the 10th-place finisher and Folland just nine seconds back of a top-10 finish. Sophomore Lucas Ailabouni also put forth a new top finish, when he crossed the line in 20th, besting his previous high of 31st.