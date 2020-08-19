Similar to last season, the Dundas Dukes did not take an easy path to the Class B state tournament.
Now, they’re hoping to experience as much success as last year’s state runner-up finish.
For the second straight year, the Dukes entered the Section 1B playoffs as the No. 5 seed and swept the No. 2 seed to advance to state, where it will start at 4 p.m. Saturday against the Chaska Cubs.
“We’re thrilled,” Dundas co-manager Mike Ludwig said. “This year has been really unique for everyone in a lot of ways. More than anything we’re happy to be playing and doing so safely and stay healthy in the process.”
In the Section 1B playoffs, Dundas took advantage of a combined seven Miesville errors to aid the two-game sweep. That helped nurture an offensive attack that still hasn’t kicked into gear this season.
“Our offensive output just hasn’t been all that good,” Ludwig said. “We found ways to win those two games against Miesville.”
One of those ways, in particular, was the offensive emergence of Drew Sathrum, who’s typically a light-hitting second-baseman who can play catcher and produce tough at-bats near the bottom of the lineup.
Against Miesville, however, Sathrum powered the offense for the Dukes with five hits, three runs scored and a pair of RBIs on a two-run home run — his first of the season.
“Drew has been really, really good over the last two, three weeks and hopefully he’ll continue,” Ludwig said. “I would say Haydn (Lanoue) and (Jon Bishop) have been really good most of the year, but other than that it’s been a pretty inconsistent lineup for us in terms of production. Hopefully some of those veteran guys can put together good at-bats.”
On the mound, Dundas’ pitching staff will likely be deeper than at any point this season entering the state tournament. Ludwig said he expects the Dukes to be without Gabe Pilla, who started in the game one win against Miesville, but will still feature a stable of arms more than capable of handling Saturday’s game against Chaska.
Derek Albers allowed only one run in a complete game in the clinching game against Miesville, while Dundas will also have Todd Mathison, Charlie Ruud, John McCaustlin, Alec Holcomb and Conor Merton available.
“We’ll iron out what our plan is pitching-wise,” Ludwig said. “I would guess Derek would figure in the game at some point, but I’m not sure if he’s going to start at this point. He had one really bad start at New Market and he’s had two outings since then and cleaned a few things up. He obviously pitched great against Miesville in the clinching game. We’ve been really thrilled with his development, but at this point we’re not quite exactly sure who we’re going to throw.”
Chaska is the No. 2 seed coming out of Section 3B and finished the season 9-8, with three of the losses coming against the two-time defending Class B champion Chanhassen Red Birds, the No. 1 seed out of Section 3B.
“Chaska’s a really solid club,” Ludwig said. “They’re always top-to-bottom a really solid team and are perennially a top-10 team in Minnesota. We like to think we’re a team like that, that puts together solid lineups and rosters to compete.”