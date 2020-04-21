In the end, the bright lights of the city were too strong for Kevin Grundhoffer to stay away.
Grundhoffer, a senior at Northfield High School, announced Friday he was going to play football next fall at Augsburg University in Minneapolis. Augsburg first contacted the offensive lineman midway through the 2018 season, and Grundhoffer started zeroing in on Augsburg after taking a gameday visit and overnight visit midway through the 2019 season.
"I liked the dorm rooms," Grundhoffer said. "They were really nice and you got a nice view of the city, and the coaching staff was really great. My offensive line coach — I really took to him and what he was saying about the picture of what was going to happen with the team going forward."
The location and the coaching staff were the two primary reasons Grundhoffer, who plans to major in marketing, said Augsburg topped St. Thomas in his final decision.
The Augsburg coaching staff made Grundhoffer, who was an All-Southeast District honorable mention as a senior, feel important, he said. They also laid out a vision for the program through the next three years with Grundhoffer potentially playing a central role.
"(The coach) just said you have to keep working and grinding through, but that they were going to give everybody a shot your freshman year," Grundhoffer said.
Last season, Augsburg finished 2-8 overall and 1-7 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Next season, Augsburg is scheduled to play at St. Olaf on Oct. 17.