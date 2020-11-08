While it narrowly lost the Big 9 Conference championship, the Northfield girls swimming and diving team still came away with seven athletes on the all-conference squad and another three that were named honorable mentions.
Senior Ellen Varley, senior Zibby Hanifl, junior Liv Fossum, junior Lindsay Sundby, sophomore Paige Steenblock, sophomore Anna Scheglowski and freshman Ananda Myint were all tabbed as all-conference athletes based on their finishes at the Big 9 Conference meet.
Senior Ava O'Neill, junior Siri Narveson and eighth grader Nora Kortuem all garnered an honorable mention based off their performances at the Big 9 meet.
Girls soccer
The girls soccer team also picked up a number of all-conference honorees, with sophomore defender/midfielder Grace Dickers, senior midfielder/forward Mya Wesling and sophomore forward Ava Stanchina all landing on the all-conference team. Senior Maddie Smisek was an honorable mention.
Stanchina's honor came after a breakout sophomore season with a 18 goals and six assists, both of which were the top mark for the Raiders. The goal total was also the second-best in the Big 9 Conference and 13th-best in the state.
Wesling finished the year with three goals and three assists, Smisek tallied two goals and four assists and Dickerson notched one goal, although the bulk of her contributions came in goal prevention.
Girls tennis
After an impressive third-place finish in the Big 9 Conference behind state powers Rochester Century and Rochester Mayo, the Northfield girls tennis team placed five players on the all-conference team and had another earn an honorable mention.
Senior Libby Brust, who played every match this year at the No. 1 singles position, was named all-conference, as well as the No. 1 doubles duo of sophomores Courtney Graff and Gabbi Grant and the No. 2 doubles team of seniors Annika Richardson and Solvei Christopherson. Senior Caroline Ash, who played every match this year at No. 2 singles, was an honorable mention.
Grant and Graff tallied an 10-1 record this year and were the second-best team in the Big 9, Richardson and Christpherson tallied a 10-1 record and were the second-best No. 2 doubles team in the conference, and the trio of senior Jenna Woitalla, senior Lynette Ott and sophomore Marie Labenski combined for a 9-2 record to finish as the third-best No. 3 doubles team.
The team also earned a gold academic certificate thanks to a 4.046 grade point average from players on the section roster.
Additional team awards submitted by coach Mark Johnson were headlined by Burst, who was named the team's MVP. Graff was named the team's hardest worker, senior Annie Frank was given the Raider Spirt Award and Izzy Balvin was recognized as the team's most improved player.
The junior varsity MVP was Mariangely Linder, the hardest worker was Lauren Lyons, the JV Raider Spirit Award-winner was Ella Hegseth and most improved player was Lucy Boland.
Cross country
Both the boys and girls cross country teams for Northfield enjoyed a greater amount of success this year than in season's past, and that manifested itself in a total of five runners finishing in an all-conference position at the Big 9 meet and another garnering an honorable mention.
The girls team, which finished third in the Big 9, picked up spots on the all-conference team from senior Nicole Theberath, eighth grader Anna Forbord and junior Clara Lippert, while junior Adriana Fleming picked up an honorable mention.
The boys team, which finished fifth in the Big 9, was buoyed by all-conference finishes from senior Martin Brice and sophomore Nathan Amundson.
