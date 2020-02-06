Hastings showcased its high-powered offense early, often and late during its 10-1 victory Thursday night against the Northfield boys hockey team at the Hastings Civic Arena.
Hastings (16-4-2) scored first only 30 seconds into the game and entered the first intermission with a 3-0 lead. Northfield then narrowed the deficit to 3-1 only 59 seconds into the second period with a goal from senior Teague Nelson off an assist from junior Carson VanZuilen, but Hastings rattled off four straight goals to end the second period and seven straight to end the game.
Northfield finished 0-for-5 on the power play, while it didn't provide Hastings with a power play opportunity. Hastings, meanwhile, finished with a 44-20 edge in shots.
Northfield (13-9, 11-2 Big 9 Conference) will be back in action Saturday night at Northfield Ice Arena against Rochester Century (17-4-1, 12-0), which tallied a pair of third-period goals Thursday to register a comeback 2-1 victory against Owatonna to provide it the inside track to its third straight Big 9 Conference crown.