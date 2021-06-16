When did the rest of the Northfield boys 3,200-meter relay team realize their anchor Will Tidona was set to pass his Lakeville South counterpart to finish second and qualify the Raiders for state?
The final difference between second and third place was only .10 seconds at Saturday’s Section 1AA meet at Lakeville South High School. That didn’t dampen or delay the predictions from his teammates.
“When he started,” junior Sam Folland of when he knew Tidona would finish second.
“When we told him that he would be in the four-by-eight,” senior Martin Brice quickly countered. “Will always delivers and that’s why it was great he could run with us. We know he has that extra drive over everyone else out on the track.”
Last lap relay overtakes are nothing new for Tidona, he just has more experience pulling them off as the anchor for the 1,600 relay this season. His anchor leg of the 3,200 relay at Saturday was only the fourth 800 he’s run in competition this season, and just his second as part of the relay.
“I never thought it was my race,” Tidona said. “Toward the end I realized it was a race I could do more, so I kind of wish I did it sooner, like coach (Tom) Dickerson urged me earlier.”
Tidona started running the relay at just the right time for the 3,200 relay, which quite literally did not have a second to spare in order for the Raiders to surprise the rest of the field.
“We were seeded fifth and came out second,” sophomore Nathan Amundson said. “Most of us had PR drops, and we ran our hearts out.”
When he took the baton for the anchor leg, Northfield was third behind Lakeville South and Rochester Century.
Lakeville South’s anchor immediately took off with his sights on his Century opponent in first, but started to fade at the start of the final 400.
“Probably at the last 300 I realized I was closing the gap,” Tidona said. “The whole race, I didn’t really feel like I was closing the gap, and then on that straightaway I was gaining on him. At that point we were lapping people and it was annoying because I was running on the outside of people.”
Starting the last curve, Tidona fully caught up.
On the last straightaway, he broke to the outside to nudge himself in front and hold on for the final state-qualifying position with a final time of 8:18.04, with Lakeville South finishing in 8:18.14 and Rochester Century winning in 8:16.29.
“I was shaking the fence and screaming my head off,” the team’s alternate AJ Reisetter said. “When Will Tidona came around that last 100 neck and neck with him, me and a couple other guys were just screaming at the finish line and started running up and down ,and parents were looking at us weird. Then I ran out onto the infield and was hugging them and the official was like, ‘You can’t be here, you need to leave.’ Like, I’m sorry I’m just really excited right now.”
Entering this Saturday’s Class AA state meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, the Raiders once again enter the day as underdogs. The team’s section time has them seeded as the fourth-slowest team in the first of two timed finals.
It’s the first time Amundson, Brice, Folland and Tidona will run at the state meet. Amundson and Brice both finished in state-qualifying positions last fall for cross country, but a meet was never held. Brice and Folland both competed at this winter’s state nordic ski meet.
“I’m really excited to just compete in a state tournament,” Tidona said. “Personally, I’ve never actually gone to a state tournament in any sport in high school, so it’s awesome that finally in my senior year I get to go at least once.”