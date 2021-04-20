BOYS TENNIS
The Northfield boys tennis team started its home season Thursday with a 6-1 victory against Austin at Northfield High School.
The win was highlighted by senior Ryan Will’s triumph at No. 1 singles, where Will claimed a 6-2, 1-6, 10-8 victory. Senior Pascal Cogan also won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and junior Anthony Amys-Roe won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4 singles.
The Raiders swept the doubles matches, with the duo of junior Tate Sand and sophomore Soren Richardson teaming up for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles, senior Grant Bouvin and freshman Felix Hanifl winning 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and freshman Jackson Hessian and freshman Joe Grant surging to a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles.
Northfield also won 6-1 against Albert Lea on Saturday, and lost 7-0 against Rochester Mayo. Individual results from both those matches were unavailable as of publication.
TRACK AND FIELD
With an opening on schedule, both the Northfield boys and girls track and field teams headed south at the last minute Friday for the Dean Bishop Invitational in Austin. The boys team finished sixth out of six teams, while the girls squad slotted into fourth out of five teams.
The girls team won a trio of titles, with Nicole Theberath racing to first in the mile-run, Anna Forbord powering to first in the two-mile run and the 1,600-meter relay team of Theberath, Clara Lippert, Erica Loe and Janya Jannsen motoring to first place.
Other highlights for the girls team included Janssen’s third-place finish in the 400, Grace Dickerson’s sixth-place finish in the 200, Wendy Bollum’s sixth-place finish in the 800, Claire Bussman’s sixth-place finish in the mile, Clara Mennsen’s sixth-place finish in the two-mile, Jolee Harris’ fourth-place finish in the 100 hurdles, Tori Kilanowski’s sixth-place finish in the 100 hurdles, Shelby Svien snagging second in the shot put and discus, Emma Johnson grabbing fourth in the shot put, Zibby Hanifl soaring to second in the pole vault and Allison Graff nabbing fifth in the pole vault.
The boys team was paced by the first-place finish of Will Tidona in the 400, and the 1,600-meter relay team of Tidona, Caleb Meeker, Bent Twietmeyer and Nathan Amundson also claiming first.
“Having the entire team cheering on that 4x400 and going crazy as Will regained the lead in the last 200 meters of the race was a site to behold,” Northfield coach Tyler Balow said. “Several newcomers on the team kept remarking about how “cool” of a race that was. For our coaching staff, seeing this level of excitement and camaraderie on our team is what we have missed the most about not having a season last year. It was a special moment for me as a coach and one I will remember for a long time to come.”
Other top-10 individual finishes for the Raiders included Adam Reisetter (10th, 800), Amundson (7th, mile), Martin Brice (5th, two mile), Ryne Johnson (10th, shot put), William Acheson (7th, high jump), Devin Jax (8th, high jump) and Ben Anderson (5th, pole vault).