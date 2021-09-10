The Northfield volleyball team was pushed Thursday night at home by Mankato West, but the Raiders held off the Scarlets for a sweep by scores of 25-22, 25-12, 25-21.
Sydney Jaynes powered home 16 kills to lead Northfield, which also received seven kills from Maddie McDowell, five kills from Teagan Timperley and four kills from Hannah Koester. Timperley also dished out 18 assists, while Teagan Jaynes added 12 assists.
Annelise Larson soared for three blocks, while Sydney Jaynes added a pair in addition to her three aces and nine digs. Bella Rushing bounced around for a team-high 11 digs.
Northfield next plays Friday and Saturday in the Southwest Minnesota Challenge, which features a field loaded with ranked teams of all sizes from Class AAAA No. 1 Wayzata to Class A No. 2 Minneota.