In the fourth competition in the last seven days, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team fell 97-81 on Tuesday night against Rochester Century.
The Gators still earned first-place finishes in four events, starting with the 200-yard medley relay team of Connor Berndt, Jens Kasten, Owen Lehmkuhl and Tanner Wood touching the wall first in 1 minute, 46 seconds.
Will Redtzke also claimed a title in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:09.01, Kasten motored to first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.92 and Berndt paced the field in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.26.
"While the team lost on the scoreboard, I was incredibly impressed with their commitment to sportsmanship, character, and being a team," Northfield coach Doug Davis said. "This was our fourth meet in seven days. The boys are tired and sore, yet they competed hard, raced Rochester in every event, and conducted themselves with grace and dignity. I couldn't be prouder of a team's effort."
Northfield next competes Jan. 4 at home against Farmington.