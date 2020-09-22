The Northfield boys soccer team extended its perfect record to open the season Tuesday with a dominant 13-1 victory against Red Wing at Northfield High School.
After falling behind 7-0 at halftime, however, the Wingers (1-5-2) were able to become the first team this season to score against the Raiders (7-0).
That had little effect on the final result, thanks to three goals from senior forward Pascal Cogan, two goals each from sophomore forward Leo Runestad, senior forward Griffin Regnier, senior midfielder Grant Roney and senior forward Charlie Pratt, and a goal apiece by junior defender Pablo Gallardo and junior midfielder Jayden Wefel.
Northfield will next test its perfect record Thursday at home against Owatonna, which topped Rochester John Marshall 2-0 on Tuesday night to improve its record to 4-2.
The Big 9 Conference title hopes for the Raiders received a boost Tuesday, when fellow undefeated Austin tied Rochester Century 1-1 on the road. Northfield topped Rochester Century (4-2-1) 4-0 this season, and now holds an advantage against Austin (5-0-1) before the two teams are set to clash Oct. 8 in the final game of the regular season.