A little time away must have done some good for Minnesota State, Mankato sophomore Andy Carroll.
Carroll, a Northfield High School graduate, missed five straight games as a healthy scratch to start 2020. In his first game back in the lineup Jan. 18 against Bowling Green, the defenseman notched his second assist of the season in a 3-2 victory.
Then, Friday in a 3-2 win against Bemidji State, Carroll scored his first goal of the year and the second of his career.
After distributing a pass to help the Mavericks gain an offensive zone entry, Carroll split a pair of defenders and raced down the slot, where he was able to dive and redirect a pass from Ryan Sandelin into the net, which he then promptly slammed into.
🎥 Andy Carroll with the DIVING GOAL!!!! What a beauty. pic.twitter.com/UczQ0ij1v2— Minnesota State Hockey (@MavHockey) January 25, 2020
Carroll was in the lineup again Saturday in a 4-2 loss against Bemidj State.
He’s now played in 20 games this season for MSU, Mankato, which is ranked No. 3 in Division I with a record of 23-4-1. The Mavericks are back on the ice Friday and Saturday at the University of Alaska-Anchorage.
Elsewhere in hockey, 2018 NHS graduate Jacob Halvorson has started to heat up for the New Ulm Steel, which play in the NA3HL.
Halvorson is in the midst of a six-game point streak and has racked up 11 points in his last four games, and 16 in his last eight games. For the season, Halvorson is leading the team with 46 points in 30 games with 22 goals, 24 assists and a plus/minus rating of +25.
New Ulm is 20-11-3 this year and sits in third place in the six-team West Division, which if the season ended today would qualify the team for the playoffs. Next up, New Ulm will play three straight games against Willmar, first on Wednesday in New Ulm and then Friday and Saturday in Willmar.
On the basketball court, Hillsdale sophomore guard Grace Touchette, a 2018 NHS graduate, has returned from a five-game hiatus to play at least 20 minutes in nine straight games, while she’s started the last eight.
Most recently, she’s scored in double digits in four straight contests.
For the season, Touchette is averaging 10.4 points a game, on top of 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists. She’s shooting 80.8% from the free throw line, 41% from behind the arc and 43.7% from the floor.
That hasn’t directly translated to team-wide success, though, as the Chargers have lost four in a row and seven of their last eight. For the season, Hillsdale is 5-14 overall and 2-8 in conference play. It’s next opportunity to right the ship will come Thursday night at home against Walsh.