It’s been quite the turnaround season for the Northfield girls’ basketball team. Last season winning just seven games with a .259 win percentage, the Raiders flipped that into a 10-5 record and a .667 win percentage coming into the Section 1-4A tournament.
The Raiders also went 30 days without losing a game. The team felt vastly improved. They busted the preseason predictions that didn’t list the Raiders in the top six of the eight-team section.
Certainly, there was a lot to feel good about heading into the playoffs.
“To secure a 3-seed by playing the way we've played all season long it's certainly a great accomplishment,” Northfield coach Paul Eddy said. “This team has done amazing this year. They deserved a better finish.”
A strong shooting performance propelled sixth-seeded Lakeville South to a 66-50 upset against No. 3 Northfield in the first round of the Section 1-4A tournament on Tuesday at Northfield High School.
The Cougars had their role players step up in a huge way. Anna Goodman came off the bench and made three 3-pointers in the first half. She made three more in the second. Adi Brown sank a pair of 3-pointers in the second half.
The timing of the shots for the Cougars killed whatever momentum the Raiders felt they had.
Ally Schultz and Finley Ohnstad each hit on a long-range shot in the opening minutes. Then Goodman quickly made a pair. In an instant, Lakeville South jumped out to a 21-12 lead.
Northfield, showing how they’ve progressed from a year ago, went on a run of its own. Emma Hodapp began finishing on hard cuts to the basket. Annika Richardson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers near the end of the half. Samantha Ims made two shots at the free throw line and then a 3-pointer to tie the game 23-23.
Hodapp finished the first half with 13 points, leading the 19-5 run for the Raiders to a 31-26 lead at the half.
The Raiders struggled to keep the lead in the second as the Cougars began making more shots from beyond the arc.
“We knew that was their strength,” Eddy said. “They had role after role player after role player step up and make shots for them in the second half when they went on their big run.”
The Raiders trailed by 10 twice, then the Cougars pulled away. For a moment, it seemed the Raiders had a comeback brewing as Richardson pickpocketed a ball free. The Cougars then turned the ball over on an inbound pass and missed three straight free throws.
As was the case for most of the game, when the Raiders got the stops it desperately needed, it didn’t translate to points.
Making it even more disappointing was knowing the Raiders have played better and have shown so multiple times this season. Tuesday was not one of those nights.
“That's what makes it really bitter, we didn't play our best game when we needed to,” Eddy said.
The Cougars, on the other hand, scored the second most points in a game this season. They made it difficult for the Raiders to get easy looks in the paint — whether it was Hodapp or Richardson — by blocking shots.
Quite the sour feeling of the end of a season.
“It feels like everybody's appendixes burst,” Eddy said.