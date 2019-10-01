While the Northfield volleyball team is achieving what might be its best season in program history, a couple of its alumni are enjoying plenty of playing time at the next level.
At the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, sophomore Hailey Mackenthun has been a fixture on the backline. In the team's last match, a 3-1 victory at Elmhurst, Mackenthun notched a season-high 15 digs.
That continued a trend in which Mackenthun has recorded double-digit dig totals in seven of her last nine games. Her 130 digs through 15 matches are the second-highest total on the team, only behind freshman Morgan Jensen.
As a team, UW-Whitewater is in the midst of a six-match winning streak and sports a 12-3 record, in addition to being ranked No. 13 in the latest Division III rankings.
At Division III Gustavus, sophomore Annalee Olson-Sola has the fourth-highest kill total on the team while also sporting a swing percentage of 26.6%, the highest on the team.
She's also accrued 19 blocks so far this season.
So far, the Gusties are 8-8 this season with a 1-1 mark in the MIAC.
On the golf course, freshman Molly Stevens has helped the Division II Augustana women's golf team shortly after arriving on campus. In four tournaments this fall, the Vikings have won three tournaments, the Tracy Lane Memorial in Bemidji, the Golden Bear Classic in Lake City and the Ramada Mustang Invite in Marshall, and placed second at the Augustana Invite in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Individually, Stevens finished third out of 59 golfers in Bemidji, 11th out of 87 competitors in Lake City, seventh out of 85 participants in Marshall, and 30th out of 65 entrants in Sioux Falls.
On the ice, Jacob Halvorson is in his second season with the NA3HL's New Ulm Steel and has racked up four goals and two assists through his first three games.
As a team, New Ulm is 2-1 with a pair of back-to-back wins.
On the football field, junior Hunter Soular has started each of the first four games at left tackle for Division III Crown College, and helped the team win its first game since 2016 with a 23-6 victory against Beloit in the second week of the season.
The next week, Crown narrowly fell 35-32 at undefeated St. Scholastica.
At Division II St. Cloud State, redshirt junior Chris Antoine has started each game this season and helped the Huskies to a 2-2 record so far. That includes a narrow 20-14 defeat at No. 12 University of Minnesota-Duluth, which was followed by a 20-17 setback against Northern State.