After leading the St. Olaf College men's cross country and men's track & field programs for a combined 34 seasons, Phil Lundin announced his retirement on Friday morning.
Lundin, who led the men’s cross country team to the 2013 NCAA Division III national championship, came to St. Olaf prior to the 2008-09 season and spent the last 12 falls coaching the cross country program and the last 11 winters and springs leading the indoor and outdoor track & field programs.
During his time at St. Olaf, Lundin coached 184 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) All-Conference selections, 52 individual conference champions/relays, 49 national qualifiers, 40 individual/relay All-Americans, 10 national qualifying teams, seven individual national champions, six conference champion teams and the college’s lone national championship team, while earning eight MIAC Coach of the Year awards.
Lundin’s career was highlighted by guiding the Oles to the 2013 national championship in men’s cross country, as St. Olaf edged two-time defending national champion North Central College by two points to win St. Olaf’s first team national title. Four Oles earned All-America honors in the race, led by runner-up Grant Wintheiser and fourth-place finisher Jake Brown, as Lundin was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Coach of the Year. Wintheiser went on to win the individual national title the following fall with the fifth-fastest time (23:44.9) to-date in NCAA Division III history.
In Lundin’s first season of 2008, St. Olaf won the first of six MIAC titles in men’s cross country during Lundin’s tenure, which included five-straight titles from 2012-16. The Oles finished no worse than third at the MIAC meet in his 12 seasons and won four-straight regional championships from 2012-15.
St. Olaf qualified for the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships in 10 of Lundin’s 12 seasons and added second-place and fourth-place finishes in 2014 and 2015, respectively, following the 2013 national title. In cross country, Lundin was a six-time MIAC Coach of the Year (2008, 2012-16) and four-time USTFCCCA Region Coach of the Year (2012-15), while coaching 54 all-region performers, 50 All-MIAC honorees, 14 All-Americans, six MIAC individual champions and two region individual champions.
In addition to his success with the cross country program, Lundin guided the men’s track & field programs at St. Olaf for 11 seasons. During his 11 seasons, St. Olaf recorded three top-10 national finishes, placing fifth outdoors in 2014-15 and 2015-16, as well as tied for 10th outdoors in 2015-16.
From 2013-17, the Oles recorded five consecutive runner-up finishes in the MIAC indoors, while Lundin coached two MIAC Outstanding Track Athletes and two MIAC Outstanding Performance of the Meet honorees at the conference championships. He was named the MIAC Men’s Indoor Track & Field Coach of the Year in both 2013 and 2015.
Under Lundin’s guidance, St. Olaf had 134 All-MIAC performers, 24 All-MIAC relays, 51 national qualifiers/relays, 46 individual conference champions/relays, 43 all-region individuals/relays, 26 All-America individuals/relays, and six individual national champions.
Lundin’s cross country and track & field teams also excelled academically, earning a combined 32-of-33 USTFCCCA All-Academic Team awards, with 72 individuals recognized as USTFCCCA All-Academic recipients.
Prior to coming to St. Olaf, Lundin led the University of Minnesota to a combined five top-10 finishes — three indoor and two outdoor — and four Big Ten titles after being named the Golden Gophers’ head coach in 1995. In 2003, he was named the USTFCCCA Division I Coach of the Year, the Midwest Region Coach of the Year and the Big Ten Coach of the Year, after leading his team to the league’s outdoor crown and top-10 NCAA finishes both indoors and outdoors.