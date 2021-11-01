When other runners might have panicked, Northfield junior Nathan Amundson didn't blink, continuing to trudge through the rainy, muddy conditions.
After the first 800 meters of Thursday afternoon's Section 1AAA meet, Amundson was in 46th place. For a runner with aspirations of running in his first state cross country meet, he had little amount of time to make up a ton of ground and claim one of the six individual qualifying positions for state.
Amundson had a secret weapon, however, and that was while most of the runners in front of him bolted off the starting line, he laid back and preserved his energy in preparation for when the rest of the field started to fade. After the opening 800 meters, Amundson moved up 33 spots to finish in 13th as the sixth-fastest runner from a non-qualifying team to snag the final individual ticket into the Class AAA state meet.
"I was just playing it slow and steady and letting everyone else go out hard, die off and then I could make my move," Amundson said.
"Finding that second gear at about the two-mile, and then knowing that everyone went out so hard and they were all just gassed. Just having the mental power to push past them and keep going."
That patient strategy is one Amundson and Northfield coach Nichole Porath have worked on throughout this season.
Even so, when Porath saw where Amundson was running after the opening stages, she worried if that might have been the wrong tactic, only for Amundson to eventually prove her right.
"I had a little mini heart attack, but he's a really patient racer," Porath said. "We played with his racing tactics this year and he's bought into running fairly consistently throughout the race, and that's exactly what he did. He just ran a really smart race."
Amundson also finished in a state-qualifying position last year, but there was no state meet for him to qualify for.
This year, the junior lost the benefit of his primary training partner from last fall in Martin Brice, who graduated last year.
"Missing Martin was very different this year," Amundson said. "Just not having someone to pace with on intervals and not having that next person to catch just wasn't really there, so I really had to fend for myself. It really grew me mentally to have the mental power to push through that barrier and grab that next spot."
Porath said there were a couple assistant coaches that could keep pace with Amundson during practices, but fully credited her front runner with the ability to continue pushing further up the pack without a partner.
"He's just internally self-motivated," Porath said. "He just wants it. We have a few fast assistant coaches that have helped to pace him, but it's really him leading the team. We just have a really young team."
That also means it won't be a terribly strange feeling of running his race at Saturday's Class AAA state meet at St. Olaf College. Just don't panic if he's farther back than expected in the early stages, because that's all part of the plan.
"Coach has tapered us so well and prepared us in every aspect," Amundson said. "She fully has faith in us, and I know that we can just race to the best that we can do."