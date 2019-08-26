DASSEL -- Charlie Ruud might not have played in the first 12 innings Saturday evening in Dassel, but he was getting quite the workout.
Throughout what eventually turned into a 3-2 victory for the Dundas Dukes against the Victoria Vics in the Class B state tournament, Ruud, one of three co-managers for the Dukes, spent most of the contest pacing back and forth in the dugout.
Then, he took over on the mound in the bottom of the 13th inning to record the save while stranding the tying run on second base.
"I think I wore a pretty good path in the dugout because it's the playoffs, it's a close game and I'm kind of responsible for the decisions in terms managing and stuff like that," Ruud said." (I was) anxious, mainly, but that would have been the case even if I didn't pitch. At this point, you just get on the mound and you throw."
It initially appeared that Ruud's playing services weren't going to be required Saturday. Dundas took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth with Jon Bishop's sacrifice fly to score Haydn Lanoue, and pushed the lead to 2-0 in the eighth when Mike Ludwig poked an infield single to score Nate Van Roekel.
All the while, Todd Mathison was cruising through eight shutout innings on the mound. To start the ninth, though, the right-hander was already over 100 pitches for the game and had stranded runners in scoring position in three frames.
Mathison then allowed a leadoff double to start the ninth, coaxed a fly out to left and then surrendered a single to provide Victoria with runners on first and third with one out and the potential winning run walking to the plate. That's when Ruud emerged from the dugout to remove Mathison and insert the hard-throwing Alec Holcomb, who spent most of the summer closing games for the Waterloo Bucks of the Northwoods League.
Holcomb started by blowing a pair of fastballs past Victoria No. 9 hitter Trey Cavello, but on the third fastball Cavello was able to slap it the opposite way for a two-RBI double to tie the game. Holcomb then picked up a strikeout and a groundout to strand Cavello and force extras, thanks to a nifty scoop at first base by Bishop.
BOT 9: Dundas 2, Victoria 2.— Michael Hughes (@NFNewsSports) August 25, 2019
A one-out two-RBI double ties the game pic.twitter.com/GsXH2fXMCq
END OF 9: Dundas 2, Victoria 2.— Michael Hughes (@NFNewsSports) August 25, 2019
A tremendous scoop at first by Jon Bishop saves the winning run from scoring. To extras we go pic.twitter.com/VrdheNCEUL
"We know that Todd's a gamer and can go nine and we know he wants to go nine," Ruud said. "Looking at it from a purely logistical (standpoint), you say, 'Maybe it would be good to bring Alec out know with a fresh inning and such.' We roll (Todd) out there and he gets two baserunners, so it's time, especially when you've got Alec waiting. You can't anticipate that he's going to give up a double to the nine hitter who missed the first two fastballs by three feet."
Holcomb sent down the Vics in order in the 10th and the 11th, while Dundas wasn't able to cash in on Patrick Wadzinski reaching second base with one out in the 11th, or convert in the top of the 12th with runners on second and third and two outs.
Then, in the bottom of the 12th, Victoria put runners on second and third with only one out and its No. 3 and No. 4 hitters coming up in Andy Andresen and Carter Schmidt. Holcomb blew fastballs by both to record a pair of strikeouts and prolong the game into the 13th inning.
END OF 12: Dundas 2, Victoria 2.— Michael Hughes (@NFNewsSports) August 25, 2019
Massive effort from Alec Holcomb. After Victoria put runners on second and third with one out, Holcomb strikes out the 3 and 4 batters to extend the game pic.twitter.com/NpaelQOlMJ
Since Holcomb has only pitched out of relief all summer, though, that was it for him after Dundas took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 13th when Wadzinski was able to scamper home from third on a wild pitch.
"With Alec, he's got a career in front of him in terms of he can throw the ball harder than all of us ever could," Ruud said.
That meant Ruud was tasked with closing the game out against the same sequence of hitters that tied the game in the ninth. Despite surrendering a two-out double to Hunter Even, Ruud then induced a fly out to center to end the game with Cavello, the No. 9 hitter whose two-run double forced extras, standing in the on-deck circle.
FINAL: Dundas 3, Victoria 2.— Michael Hughes (@NFNewsSports) August 25, 2019
Charlie Ruud gives up a two-out double but induces a fly out to end it.
Dundas moves on the Friday night’s championship semis back in Dassel against longtime rival Miesville pic.twitter.com/BHAf96KQGK
The win advances the Dukes to Labor Day weekend without a loss on their record. The first of what could be as many as six games next weekend will be played at 5 p.m. Friday in Dassel against a familiar foe in Section 1B rival Miesville.
"The guys were joking, 'Who's Miesville? Do we know them? Have we ever played them before?' It's the way it is," Ruud said. "We come from a good section. It was a team win tonight. Everybody contributed so it was awesome to have this win for us going into it."