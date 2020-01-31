It must have been a rousing halftime speech for the Northfield girls basketball team Friday night in Rochester, where Northfield turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 62-43 victory against Rochester Century (6-13, 5-10).
The Raiders (6-13, 6-10) outscored the Panthers 32-13 in the second half.
Northfield was led offensively by junior Emma Rasmussen's 18 points, while junior Annika Richardson provided 16 points, sophomore Samantha Ims pitched in 12 points, junior Emma Hodapp added nine, freshman Ryann Eddy chipped in five and junior Adrienne Whitson finishes with two points.
The Raiders finished 22 of 28 at the free throw line, while the Panthers only converted on 4 of 13 free throw attempts.
Northfield will next host Mankato East on Tuesday night at Northfield High School.