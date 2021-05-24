The Northfield girls track and field team closed its regular season Wednesday, May 19 in a quadrangular at Albert Lea, where the Raiders compiled 81 points to finish third.
Owatonna claimed the quad title with 96 points, while Mankato West notched 88 points and Albert Lea slotted into fourth.
Northfield dominated the middle distance and distance events, with Nicole Theberath winning the 400-meter dash and Grace Dickerson snagging third, Clara Lippert winning the 800 ahead of Josie Hauck in third, Hauck winning the mile ahead of Erica Loe in second, and Anna Forbord and Theberath finishing second and third in the two mile.
Sidney Petersen and Zibby Hanifl also nabbed third and fourth in the pole vault, Anna Olsen and Tori Kilanowski did the same on the long jump, and Kilanowski also finished fourth in the triple jump, fourth in the 300 hurdles and fifth in the 100 hurdles.
Shelby Svien also had a standout day with a first-place finish in the discus and a second-place finish in the shot put.
Lippert and Olsen also finished third and fourth in the 100, while Dickerson sped to fourth in the 200.
Northfield next competes Wednesday at the Big 9 Conference championships at Rochester John Marshall.