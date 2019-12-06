Both battling ranked opponents, the Northfield boys hockey and Northfield girls basketball teams both came up one step short Friday night.
For the boys hockey team, it was a 3-2 loss at Northfield Ice Arena against Class A No. 7-ranked Alexandria.
The Raiders trailed 2-0 after two periods but initially fought back with a goal from senior forward Will Tidona off an assist from junior forward Ryan Will three minutes, 17 seconds into the third period to trim the deficit to 2-1. Thirty-eight seconds later, though, the Cardinals extended their lead to 3-1, before Will scored his second goal of the season with 7:25 remaining off an assist from sophomore defenseman Matthew DeBuse.
Every goal of the night was scored with both teams at even strength, while Northfield was whistled for five penalties and Alexadria was called for seven infractions.
Northfield senior Cal Frank made 23 saves in net, while Alexadria's Landyn James stopped 20 shots.
Wingers clip Raiders
With a chance to register what would have been considered its biggest result of the season, Northfield girls basketball landed just short of that accomplishment in a 56-55 loss Friday night at Red Wing.
The Wingers, ranked No. 5 in Class AAA, led 33-28 at halftime, but the Raiders maintained contact throughout the second half before taking a one-point lead with junior Megan Fabeck's 3-pointer with just over 11 minutes left in the game.
Red Wing (4-0, 2-0 Big 9 Conference) jumped back in front shortly after that, though, before Northfield (2-2, 2-1) responded by taking its largest lead of the game at 55-52 after junior forward Emma Hodapp knocked down a pair of free throws with just under three minutes to play.
Then, with 45 seconds remaining, Red Wing's Abi Deming was able to find enough space to knock down a layup for a 56-55 lead, the eventual final score.
The Raiders were led in scoring by junior forward Annika Richardson, who racked up 21 points thanks to a 7 of 15 performance from the field.