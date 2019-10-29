The result might be identical, but the feeling is vastly different.
A year ago, the Northfield volleyball team lost 3-2 to Lakeville South in the Section 1AAA semifinals to end its season. Tuesday, the Raiders lost by the same score to the same team in the same match, but were no longer considered an underdog punching up.
Top-seeded Northfield (28-2) was the heavyweight of the section, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, No. 16 in the United States according to USA Today and had only lost once all year to Eagan, the No. 1 team in Class AAA. Entering Tuesday's Section 1AAA semifinal, the Raiders hadn't dropped a set in their last 13 matches.
"Sad," Northfield coach Tim Torstenson said of the post-match reactions, "but I think more mad about how we played — the girls more than me. I was upset, too. We didn't play well tonight and a lot of them were shocked that it happened. We obviously weren't expecting this."
Northfield dominated the first set 25-10, but then dropped the second and third sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-23. The Raiders stormed back from an early deficit to win the fourth set 25-21 and force a decisive 15-point fifth set.
The final frame was tight throughout, with seven ties including at 10-10, 11-11, 12-12 and 13-13. Fifth-seeded Lakeville South (18-13) won the last two points to register a 15-13 victory in the fifth set and advance to Saturday afternoon's section final at the Rochester Civic Center against second-seeded Lakeville North.
The Cougars were able to reach the final by taming what had been an explosive attack for the Raiders.
"I don't think we've seen a block quite like that this year," Torstenson said. "Maybe against Wayzata we did, but Ava (Moes) puts up a huge block. We had talked about it and worked on it in practice and tried to adjust and do things for it, but they got the better of us."
At times, it appeared Northfield would still be able to push through that block. Junior Megan Reilly registered 26 of the team's 51 kills, while senior Lida King dished out 48 of the team's 49 assists.
Reilly also registered 16 digs and a pair of blocks, freshman Annelise Larson soared to a team-high eight blocks and five kills, junior Sylvia Koenig paired four blocks with six kills, senior Bronwyn Timperley totaled 17 digs, eight kills, three blocks and three aces, junior Emma Torstenson racked up 32 digs, and in her return from injury, junior Rachel Wieber played the final three sets and grouped 15 digs with three blocks and three kills.
That wasn't enough to lift the Raiders into the section final for a chance to book the program's first trip to the state tournament. For King and Timperley, who will play at Johns Hopkins and Northern Colorado next year, it ended their high school careers.
"They've been in the program so long and have played so much volleyball and put in so much time and effort," Tim Torstenson said. "It'll be hard not to see their faces on the court next year. I told them the upside is they'll both be playing next year, so this isn't their last match ever playing volleyball."
The 28 wins totaled this season tie a program record set in 2017, when Northfield finished with a 28-3 record. Even with the losses of King, the team's full-time setter, and Timperley, a two-time captain that morphed into a Swiss Army knife her senior year, the Raiders look poised to challenge that record again a year from now.
"I'm excited for next year, obviously," Tim Torstenson said. "We lose our setter, which was a huge part of our success this year and is a huge position to fill. We have the hitters coming back, I believe, so hopefully we can find someone to fill that setting position and we'll be as competitive as we were this year."