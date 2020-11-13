Helped by a lethal service game, the Northfield volleyball team surged to a 25-3, 25-11, 25-10 sweep at Rochester John Marshall (0-6) on Thursday night. The win guarantees the Class AAA No. 8-ranked Raiders (10-0) at least a share of their fourth straight Big 9 Conference title.
Sophomore Sydney Jaynes piled up an eye-popping 14 aces without any service errors, while senior Emma Torstenson added seven aces without any service errors. Torstenson leads the state of Minnesota with 45 aces so far this season, while Jaynes is now 10th in the state with 31.
Senior Megan Reilly also lofted a pair of aces, while senior Laura Wellbrock and sophomore Teagan Timperley both picked up an ace apiece to bring the team total to 25 aces.
When the point didn't end with an ace, Reilly also added a team-high 10 kills, Jaynes slammed eight kills, senior Sylvia Koenig provided four kills, sophomore Annelise Larson notched three kills, Timperley added two kills and Wellbrock finished with one kill.
Timperley also dished out 25 assists, while Reilly and Torstenson both finished with an assist each.
Defensively, Koenig and senior Emma Hodapp both soared for a pair of blocks, while Torstenson lunged for 21 digs and Jaynes dived for nine digs.
Northfield is back in action Friday night at home against Faribault (2-3) with a chance to clinch a fourth consecutive Big 9 Conference title outright.