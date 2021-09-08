The Northfield girls tennis lost a hard-fought match Tuesday afternoon in Winona, where the Winhawks managed to snare that decisive fourth point.
The highlight for the Raiders came at No. 1 singles, where junior Marie Labenski battled back for a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 victory. Northfield also picked up a singles point at the No. 4 position, where junior Izzy Balvin won 6-4, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, juniors Gabbi Grant and Courtney Graff cruised for a 6-1, 6-0 victory. At No. 2 singles, junior Maya Deschamp lost a 6-3, 6-4 match, and at No. 3 singles senior Lynette Ott dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision.
At No. 2 doubles, juniors Natalia Meyra-Rasmussen and Alison Huang lost 6-1, 6-3, and the du0 of senior Clara Falcon Geist and Meha Hnatyszyn lost 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Northfield returns home Thursday afternoon for a match against Austin.