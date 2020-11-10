Limited crowd sizes, smaller high kick routines with fewer kicks and no 20-team invitationals.
The high school dance season started Monday with choreography week, but as the Hiliners begin preparations for their first competition Dec. 5, they're looking forward to a season that will look and feel entirely different than in year's past due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
Instead of large invitationals making up the entirety of the schedule, teams will compete in successive triangulars with scores added together at the end of the day. Instead of fully raucous crowds, two fans will be admitted per every participant. And instead of the traditional 36-member high kick routine, numbers are limited to 25 this year.
Additionally, Northfield is building its high kick kick routine differently, so that if a member of the team does test positive for COVID-19, it doesn't send the majority of the Hiliners into quarantine.
"I think how we're trying to aim is to have the girls never hook arms when they kick," Northfield coach Jasmin Kotek said. "We're going to try and do a lot of single kicks and just really hope we all stay healthy. It's definitely hard, though, and we can't plan a normal dance like we have in the past.
"On top of that, it's just the unknown that if this season progresses and the Northfield school district goes into total distance learning, we are now also going to follow distance learning, so we'd be doing practices over Zoom or another platform," Kotek added. "I'm not sure what that would look like if that does happen, but it's definitely not a traditional season at all."
That planning started Monday with Kotek and 10 members of the team for a week of choreography planning. It will then continue Monday, Nov. 16, when the entire team will meet for the first time and start to learn this year's high kick and jazz routines.
That will lead up to Dec. 5, when Northfield will travel to compete at Owatonna High School in a competition pod that includes Owatonna and Faribault.
"It's going to be extremely weird," Kotek said. "The girls get a lot of adrenaline and the crowd is the feeder for how they perform. Now this year, there will be an audience but it's only two spectators per girl, so with 25 girls out on the floor there will be approximately 50 parents allowed to watch them perform. That's just totally a different feel and the girls are going to have to create a lot of the energy on their own. I think overall it will be very beneficial for them to learn how to perform without the crowd and will be a skill they can take on."