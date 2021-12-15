Northfield junior Sam Folland started the nordic ski season about as fast as he possibly could Tuesday, when he notched a 5-kilometer time of 17 minutes, 54.2 minutes to win a South Suburban Conference meet at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.
Folland's time was nearly 30 seconds faster than the second-place finisher — Prior Lake's Evan O'Connor.
As a team, the Northfield boys finished fourth out of six teams with 227 points. Prior Lake won with a score of 253, ahead Rosemount/Apple Valley (248), Eagan (230), Northfield (227), Lakeville (218) and Burnsville (189).
The Raiders also received scoring finishes from senior David Rhoades (10th, 20:56.3), senior Will Beaumaster (18th, 22:25.4), senior Mack Haines (24th, 23:08.9) and senior Zach Broden (25th, 23:12.2).
In the girls race, Northfield finished fifth out of six teams. Eagan/Eastview won with a score of 271, ahead of Rosemount (249), Prior Lake (236), Lakeville (232), Northfield (180) and Burnsville (134).
Senior Clara Lippert led the way for the Raiders in 25th with a time of 26:52.2, while freshman Harper Miller (27th, 27:56.9), senior Liv Fossum (28th, 27:59.3), freshman Caroline Brice (29th, 28:54.2) and freshman Claire Casson (31st, 29:56.6) rounded out the scoring positions.
The Northfield boys and girls teams next compete Tuesday, Dec. 21 in another South Suburban Conference meet at Hyland Lake Park Reserve.