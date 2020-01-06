On pure talent alone, Spencer Klotz was likely good enough to play varsity hockey as a freshman last season.
Blocked in part by a roster that included 14 seniors, though, Klotz spent another year playing in bantams, where he posted more than 100 points, and bided his time until this year. So far, he's quickly made up for any lost time in his debut season.
After Saturday's 5-4 victory against Mankato West (7-6, 3-3 Big 9 Conference) at Northfield Ice Arena, in which Klotz was asked to play every-other shift while centering two lines due to Northfield's depleted roster, the sophomore forward has tallied 11 goals and 13 assists through 14 games. His goal and point totals lead the Raiders (8-6, 6-1), while his assists are tied for the team lead with junior forward Carson Van Zuilen, one of three top players missing from Saturday's action.
"He's obviously got incredible hands and he's a goal scorer," Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said. "He's always been a goal scorer and that shows. Games like today when we really need his leadership and his ability — I think he's gotten better from the start ... Spencer was unbelievable today."
Klotz might have dropped down from the first line to the second (and third) line for Saturday's game, but his ice time, and the attention paid to him by Mankato West, skyrocketed. He centered a second line that included junior Joel Gehrke and senior Griffin Amy, who both scored their first varsity goals, in addition to centering the third line while being flanked by senior Will Fink and sophomore Joey Malecha, who was playing in his first varsity game.
In between, the first line, centered by junior Will Tidona, with junior Bohde Hasse and junior Ryan Will on the wings, played every-other-shift as well.
"Spencer and Willie had to play a ton of minutes," Luckraft said. "They were every-other-shifting a couple forward lines, which is always tricky, but I'm proud of those guys and that they battled through."
While the Raiders needed each of the 12 skaters who played in Saturday's win, it was Klotz leading the way for much of the game. He scored the team's first goal seven minutes, 22 seconds into the game when he broke into the offensive zone and fired a wrist shot through Mankato West goalie Caleb Cross.
He then scored the team's final goal, which ended up being the game-winner, 6:09 into the third period, when he gathered a loose puck in the neutral zone and banked in a wrist shot off Cross from what looked like an impossible angle.
"The coaches have been getting on me a lot lately about not trying to do too much with the puck and stickhandling and stuff," Klotz said. "I've been really trying to shoot the puck more and getting it to the net. Good things happen, I guess."
In between, he dished out a pair of assists and was a key cog on the power play and penalty kill units.
Northfield converted on its only power-play opportunity of the day, while Mankato West finished 0-for-4, although it scored a pair of goals a handful of seconds after power plays ended. In all those special teams instances, Klotz was on the ice for the majority if not the entirety of the sequences.
"We know that Spencer can use his body, he's a big kid and has got great hands," Luckraft said. "He's really good in the D-zone, so we wanted to make sure he was a big part of that."
Even after his bantam success last year, Klotz said he wasn't predicting this quick of an acclimation to high school hockey. Those expectations have shifted throughout the year, starting after a season-opening 5-3 victory at Faribault in which Klotz tallied the first goal of the game and dished out an assist.
Saturday marked a new challenge for the 6-foot forward, though, since Van Zuilen was suspended after he was assessed a major penalty in the dying moments of the team's last game. That meant all the focus that is typically directed toward the dynamic forward was heaped upon Klotz.
"It was different (today) for sure," Klotz said. "There were a lot more eyes on me, but I'll take it. I like it, and again, if you want to come at me I'll try my best and it's you vs. adversity and a question of how you are going to take it."
Raiders overcome absences
Aside from Klotz, Northfield overcame the one-game suspension of Van Zuilen, as well as the absences of typical first-line forward senior Teague Nelson and top-four defenseman junior Isak Johnson, thanks to the collective efforts of some new and old faces.
Some of those showed up on the score sheet, as Gehrke and Amy tallied their first career varsity goals, while Amy also dished out a pair of assists.
Gehrke's goal was borne of instincts typically reserved for players not in their first year of varsity hockey. With the Raiders trailing 2-1 after the first period, Gehrke tied the game 2:29 into the second when he crashed the backside of the net with his stick on the ice to pounce on a rebound that slipped through the crease.
"What a great play," Luckraft said. "It was a good low shot that got a rebound and there he was on the back door with his stick down, ready to finish, and he made the play."
Later in the period it was Amy, who fired the initial shot to set up Gehrke's goal, to score the first of his career thanks to some adept spatial awareness and timely coaching.
Starting with an offensive zone faceoff, Klotz won the draw and shoveled the puck back to senior defender Kearic Gargrave at the blue line. In a similar situation earlier, Gargrave had dumped the puck along the boards resulting in a turnover.
After talking with assistant coach Scott Cloud, the team's defensive specialty coach, Gargrave this time elected to fire a low, hard shot toward the net in hopes of creating a scoring opportunity.
"Then Griffin gets a stick on it about 10 feet out and it wiggled through the guy's legs," Luckraft said. "Those plays are huge, and that's great to have other guys playing big minutes."
Gargrave was one of four defensemen on the ice throughout the game along with junior Josh Kruger, junior Davis Royle and sophomore Matthew DeBuse, who all recorded at least a point Saturday, while Kruger added a goal and Royle tallied a pair of assists.
That all helped the shorthanded Raiders hold off the Scarlets, and while Van Zuilen will be back for Thursday's home game against Austin, Johnson and Nelson will miss the next two weeks approximately.
"We'll take (the win), for sure," Luckraft said. "A win's a win and our No. 1 goal is to win the conference, so that gives us another conference win and another couple points toward that goal."