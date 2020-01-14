Behind a late first-half surge, the Northfield boys basketball team was able to grab a halftime lead Tuesday night on the road against Faribault High School, and never surrendered that edge.
The Raiders eventually secured a 67-60 victory while doing their best to keep the scrappy Falcons at arms length.
Junior guard Kip Schetnan and Karsten Clay both totaled a team-high 24 points thanks to successful nights at the line. Schetnan drained 8 of 10 free throws, while Clay sunk 10 of 13 attempts. That was part of a wider trend in which Northfield converted on 27 of 38 free throws, including 20 of 28 in the second half, while Faribault finished just 6 of 11 from the line.
This story will be updated with additional stats and comments Wednesday morning.