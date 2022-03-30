COACHES

Head coach: Mark Auge, 7th year as head coach.

Assistant coaches: Josh Spitzack, Brent Rauk, Robert Garcia, Jed McGuire

ROSTER

Joey Auge, 12, P/2B

Jacob Balvin, 12, OF

Tate Journell, 12, OF

Joey Malecha, 12, C/P

Reid Peterson, 12, C

Holden Peterson, 12, 2B

Coledon Rataj, 12, SS/2B

Kaed Rauk, 12, 1B/P

Christopher Simon Garica, 12, P/3B

Ian Stanton, 12, OF

Nolan Stepka, 12, 3B/P

Jordi Vazquez, 12, SS/P

Adam Wiese, 12, 1B/P

Jacob Eschen, 11, 1B

Gavin Grey, 11, P

Oliver Hollerung, 11, C/2B

Tyler Hughes, 11, P/OF

Spencer Mellgren, 11, SS/P

Charles Monaghan, 11, OF

Zachary Morelan, 11, OF/P

Gabriel Sawyer, 11, C

Isaiah Stiner, 11, P

Nolan Thompson, 11, IF/P

KEY PLAYERS

Joey Malecha P/C: D1 recruit to North Alabama.

Nolan Stepka P/3B: Great defensive 3B.

Tate Journell OF: Honorable Mention All Conference last year.

Coledon Rataj: IF/OF: Returning starter from 2021 season.

KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Nolan Thompson P: Expected to help with pitching duties.

Gabe Sawyer C: Great athlete, prototype catcher.

Spencer Mellgren P/IF: Help with pitching duties.

2021 RECAP

14-7 overall record, 11-4 conference 3rd place.

2022 OUTLOOK

Goal: Win the section.

COMPETITION

Conference will be good competition for us, Mankato West, East, and Owatonna will have good returning squads. We drop a class in baseball due to enrollment. Our section will now include section 1AAA teams. Looking forward to a great year, lots of really good kids.

