Assistant coaches: Josh Spitzack, Brent Rauk, Robert Garcia, Jed McGuire
ROSTER
Joey Auge, 12, P/2B
Jacob Balvin, 12, OF
Tate Journell, 12, OF
Joey Malecha, 12, C/P
Reid Peterson, 12, C
Holden Peterson, 12, 2B
Coledon Rataj, 12, SS/2B
Kaed Rauk, 12, 1B/P
Christopher Simon Garica, 12, P/3B
Ian Stanton, 12, OF
Nolan Stepka, 12, 3B/P
Jordi Vazquez, 12, SS/P
Adam Wiese, 12, 1B/P
Jacob Eschen, 11, 1B
Gavin Grey, 11, P
Oliver Hollerung, 11, C/2B
Tyler Hughes, 11, P/OF
Spencer Mellgren, 11, SS/P
Charles Monaghan, 11, OF
Zachary Morelan, 11, OF/P
Gabriel Sawyer, 11, C
Isaiah Stiner, 11, P
Nolan Thompson, 11, IF/P
KEY PLAYERS
Joey Malecha P/C: D1 recruit to North Alabama.
Nolan Stepka P/3B: Great defensive 3B.
Tate Journell OF: Honorable Mention All Conference last year.
Coledon Rataj: IF/OF: Returning starter from 2021 season.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Nolan Thompson P: Expected to help with pitching duties.
Gabe Sawyer C: Great athlete, prototype catcher.
Spencer Mellgren P/IF: Help with pitching duties.
2021 RECAP
14-7 overall record, 11-4 conference 3rd place.
2022 OUTLOOK
Goal: Win the section.
COMPETITION
Conference will be good competition for us, Mankato West, East, and Owatonna will have good returning squads. We drop a class in baseball due to enrollment. Our section will now include section 1AAA teams. Looking forward to a great year, lots of really good kids.