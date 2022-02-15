Boys basketball: Rochester Century 65, Northfield 52 By MICHAEL HUGHES michael.hughes@apgsomn.com Michael Hughes Author email Feb 15, 2022 20 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Austin Koep was a dominant force inside Friday night, but the Northfield boys basketball team was unable to secure a victory in a 65-52 loss at Rochester Century.Koep scored a team-high 22 points while grabbing seven rebounds and nailing 11 of 15 free throws.Ian Stanton added 12 points, while JJ Gustina scored 11 points, Dominic DiMaggie pitched in five points and Tate Journell provided two points.The Raiders shot on 3 of 18 from 3-point range in their fourth straight game without leading scorer Soren Richardson. Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Austin Koep Basketball Team Sport Basketball Point Dominic Dimaggie Victory Ian Stanton Soren Richardson Michael Hughes Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin. Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now A life well lived: “Taco Susie” Tussing passes unexpectedly New generation at Ole Store weathers the latest storm Garlie's hat trick pushes Northfield girls hockey past Owatonna, into Section 1AA final James Gilomen Love of coffee and planet leads to local couple's success Upcoming Events Feb 16 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, Feb 16, 2022 Feb 16 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Feb 16, 2022 Feb 18 Unity on Division Fri, Feb 18, 2022 Feb 19 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, Feb 19, 2022 Feb 19 Cannon Valley Farmers' Market Sat, Feb 19, 2022 Submit an Event