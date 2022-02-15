Austin Koep was a dominant force inside Friday night, but the Northfield boys basketball team was unable to secure a victory in a 65-52 loss at Rochester Century.

Koep scored a team-high 22 points while grabbing seven rebounds and nailing 11 of 15 free throws.

Ian Stanton added 12 points, while JJ Gustina scored 11 points, Dominic DiMaggie pitched in five points and Tate Journell provided two points.

The Raiders shot on 3 of 18 from 3-point range in their fourth straight game without leading scorer Soren Richardson.

