The realization arrived at slightly different points for Northfield freshman Ella Pagel and her coach Geoff Staab on Saturday night at the Xcel Energy Center.
Even after a scoreless first period in the 165-pound girls state championship match, Staab said he suspected Pagel was on the precipice of a state championship when her opponent — Cambridge-Isanti's Kami Senlycki — elected to start the second period in the bottom position.
"I was like, ‘Well, Ella’s pretty good on top. I don’t know if you’re going to want that,'" Staab said.
Pagel needed about 30 more seconds before her state championship Saturday night set in, as she started the process of pinning Senlycki to win by fall 48 seconds into the second period.
"I knew I had to get her flat first," Pagel said. "Then I got that bar in, started running it and she blocked it. Then I got that half in and I was like, ‘Oh, you’re done.’ It was so tight in there. I was a little mad at myself the first period after not scoring, but the second period made up for it. It was a great finish.”
Pagel — not only one of the top-ranked pound-for-pound wrestlers in Minnesota but in the United States — entered the state tournament as the clear favorite in the 165-pound weight class.
She showed off that strength in Saturday's semifinals, where she picked up her opponent, slammed her to the ground and pinned her within the first 30 seconds in the match. It didn't take long to realize that type of win would not be possible in the finals, however.
Pagel attempted shot after shot in the championship's first period, but each was repelled by Senlycki, who was proving to be a tougher — and stronger — opponent.
“When I shot in on my feet, I got a good taste of it, like, ‘Holy cow, her hips are strong,’" Pagel said. "I could not get through her, but it was good in the end. Even if I couldn’t outmuscle her, I did my job.”
Staab added, “She didn’t get flustered. We were watching her out there and telling her, ‘Keep calm, it’ll come, it’ll come.’ The girl was obviously stronger than what we anticipated.”
Pagel let her technical ability take over in the second period, quickly adjusting her plan of attack.
“She’s a professional when it comes to wrestling big stakes matches," Staab said. "She’s been doing it ever since she was 5 years old. She just keeps cool, is focused and does what it takes to be a state champ.”
Even with all that big-time experienced, Pagel said she was taken aback by the stage the first-ever MSHSL-sanctioned girls state tournament was awarded.
While pacing back and forth prior to the start of her match Saturday night, she couldn't help but marvel at the amount of fans with eyes trained on her.
“It’s incredible," Pagel said. "Walking back and forth before the match I was looking up and down and realizing, ‘Wow, there’s a lot of people here.’ I couldn’t hear what any of the coaches were saying because there was so much volume in my head gear. It was incredible.”
Only a freshman, Pagel still has three more opportunities to wrestle on that grand stage.
“I’d love to and I’d love to keep winning, too," Pagel said. "Get that crowd bigger and bigger and louder and louder.”