Sydney Jaynes racked up 12 kills with only three hitting errors to help the Class AAAA No. 9 Raiders start 2021 how then ended 2020 — with a sweep.
Jaynes also dropped back to record six digs, while Bella Rushing notched nine digs and Teagan Timperley posted seven digs. Timperley also dished out 12 assists and Teagan Jaynes was close behind with 11 assists during Northfield's first match utilizing a two-setter formation.
Timperley also slammed six kills, while Annelise Larson added five, and Addison Ertz and Hannah Koester both finished with four kills apiece. Timperley additionally smacked four aces, while Koester recorded three aces and Maddie McDowell and Bella Rushing each finished with two aces apiece.
Northfield continues its non-conference slate Tuesday, Aug. 31 with a home match against Class AAAA No. 2 Eagan.