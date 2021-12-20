Paced by a trio of top-three finishes, the Northfield boys swimming and diving team claimed fourth out of 12 teams at Saturday's Cougar Relays in Mankato.
The meet — which is made up of 10 relay events — was won by Lakeville South with 182 points, ahead of Lakeville North (156.5), Rochester Century (153), Northfield (143), Mankato East (140) and Rochester Mayo (135.5).
Earning third-place finishes for the Gators were the 200-yard medley relay team of Connor Berndt, Peyton Truman and Owen Lehmkuhl, the 400 freestyle relay team of Lehmkuhl, Oliver Momberg, Jeb Sawyer and Will Redetzke, and the diving relay trio of Erick Granquist, Grayson Gray, Calvin Briske.
The diving relay combines the scores of each team's three divers for a collective ranking. Granquist finished 11th individually, with Gray and Briske slotting into 17th and 18th.
"The boys were led by great performances from veteran swimmers and by a trio of first year divers," Northfield coach Doug Davis said.
In the more non-traditional relays, Northfield also earned top-five finishes in the 600 freestyle relay, the 300 butterfly relay and the 600 breaststroke relay.
In the 300 butterfly, the trio of Berndt, Lehmkuhl and Evan Loe sped to fourth, as did the 300 breaststroke trio of Truman, Franklin Hartwell and Luke Redetzke.
In the 600 freestyle, Will Redetzke, Aidan Hales and Sawyer joined up for a fifth-place finish.
Northfield next competes Tuesday night at home against Rochester Century.