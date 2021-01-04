The year 2020 started fast with a number of Northfield High School athletic teams racing each other to various historic victories and accomplishments to close the winter sports season.
That rapid pace was quickly halted in March, however, eliminating any opportunity for spring sports teams to make history of their own or continue dominant stretches for the program. In the fall, local teams once again enjoyed levels of accomplishment that previously were not achieved in program history, but the potential for further history was stunted as the fall sports season ended prematurely.
Listed below is a collection of some of the top local sports stories from 2020 — listed in chronological order — with links at the end of each summation to a more in-depth telling of each event.
Girls alpine ski team sends 3 to state
Her entire race almost blew up in the starting gate Feb. 5 at Buck Hill Ski Area in Burnsville.
Meaghan Stein, a senior on the Northfield girls alpine team, entered the Section 6 Championships with hopes of qualifying for her first state meet, but at the start of one of her two runs Tuesday, her left pole was caught in the starting gate, which tore off her pole and her left glove.
Stein not only still made it down the hill, she flew down it to help her finish 10th overall to qualify individually for her first state finals next Wednesday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
“That brave and determined young lady actually fought her way to a very successful run without her pole or mitt and turned it a top 10 finish,” Northfield coach Johnny Ostberg said. “Incredible determination.”
Joining Stein in Biwabik will be junior Libby Brust, who qualified for her second state finals with a 14th-place finish, and seventh-grader Liv Murphy, who finished 13th and became the youngest skier in program history to qualify for the state finals.
You can read the rest of the story, including how the Raiders nearly qualified as a team for state, here.
Wrestling claims outright Big 9 title
Ethan Johnson remembers his first year of varsity wrestling.
Then just scrawny seventh graders, Johnson and Drew Woodley filled out the lower spots in the lineup for the Northfield wrestling team, which then was a program still trying its best to punch above its weight. The losses were delivered in droves that year.
Fast forward to a 51-12 victory Feb. 6 against Albert Lea at Northfield High School, and just about everything has changed for the Raiders. Now seniors, Johnson and Woodley closed out a regular season in which they finished 10-0 in the Big 9 Conference to claim the program’s first outright Big 9 crown, and first conference title since it won the Missota Conference in 2010. Northfield also split the Big 9 title in 1964 with Albert Lea.
“We’d lose almost every time,” Johnson said. “We lost to Austin and Mayo and all these teams that we’re killing now by winning almost every single match. It’s a different feel to win almost every single dual as a team. It’s a lot more fun.”
You can read the rest of the story behind the Big 9 title for the Raiders here.
Girls hockey upsets Lakeville South
Tove Sorenson had no idea what might happen next.
The freshman forward for the Northfield girls hockey team had sprung loose on a breakaway during the Section 1AA semifinal Feb. 8 at Hasse Arena against Lakeville South, and Sorenson needed to shoot.
The only problem, though, was she broke her left pinkie finger during a 4-2 quarterfinal win against Owatonna, and hadn’t tried to shoot a puck in the three practices since or in that night’s warmups. She let rip anyway, and her shot squeaked past Lakeville South goalie Becca Macklin to help the fourth-seeded Raiders upset the top-seeded Cougars in a 2-1 victory.
“When it happened,” Sorenson said, “I didn’t feel it, but right when I started celebrating I was like, ‘Oh my god. That did not feel good.’”
You can read the rest of the story about Northfield's historic win here.
Gymnastics wins section title on last rotation
To put it simply, Northfield needed its best performance on the balance beam of the entire season entering the final rotation of the Section 1AA Championships on Feb. 14 at Rochester Century High School.
Clutching onto a one-point lead over Owatonna, which was competing on the vault less than 10 feet away, Northfield’s coaches were presented with a confounding question. Should they play it safe and have senior Saundra Stodden, their final gymnast, opt for a safer mount, or allow her to break out a jump mount that featured a flip?
Leanne Fricke and her coaching staff decided to go for every possible point, and despite limited success with the jump mount in competition this season, Stodden nailed it Friday, along with the rest of her routine, to clinch a 147.250-146.875 victory against Owatonna for the section title.
“I just knew I wanted to put it all out there,” Stodden said. “It could have been my last routine ever, and I’m very happy I get one more week.”
You can read the rest of the story about the Raiders reclaiming the section crown here.
Spring sports season cancelled
Ella Palmquist’s initial reaction to the news April 23 wasn’t what she expected.
After more than a month in limbo, distance learning and remote training for a track season that may or may not come, the Northfield High School senior received at least some semblance of closure Thursday.
First, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced schools will remain in distance learning mode for the rest of the school year. Second, the Minnesota State High School League canceled all spring activities.
“My first thought was actually release, because I was anxious not knowing if we were going back to school or if we were going to ramp up to the season again,” Palmquist said Friday. “Then, obviously, after that I felt sad. I wasn’t going to see any of my friends in school again or have anymore track meets or track bus talks or anything like that.”
You can read the rest of the story, which includes reactions from other local athletes, here.
Dukes, Knights return to Class B state tournament
For a fourth consecutive summer, the Dundas Dukes and Northfield Knights both qualified for the Class B state amateur baseball tournament.
Dundas did so with a sweep of the Miesville Mudhens in its Section 1A playoff series, while Northfield clinched its spot with a 4-1 victory against the Rochester Royals in a decisive game 3 in its Section 1B playoff series.
Neither team was able to reach the final weekend of the tournament, however.
You can read the story of Dundas' Section 1B playoff win here, and you can read the story Northfield's playoff triumph here.
Boys soccer claims Section 1AA title
The match-winning goal in the 2-1 victory Oct. 23 against Rochester Century to seal the Section 1AA championship at the Dundas Dome typified the way the Northfield boys soccer team likes to play.
In the latter part of the first half in a 1-1 match, senior forward Griffin Regnier split a pair of defenders with an off-ball run before calmly trapping a 40-yard aerial pass from senior defender Will Knutson and lifting a shot over Rochester Century’s charging goalkeeper on his next touch.
“We always try to play beautiful soccer every time we step on the pitch,” senior midfielder Grant Roney said.
That style of play was consistent for the Raiders throughout the season, which ended with the program’s first section title since 2016 and the first crown in Class AA since 2009.
You can read the full story of Northfield's section title here.
8 Raiders sign a National Letter of Intent
On Nov. 11, eight Northfield High School seniors signed their National Letter of Intent to play sports collegiately at either the Division I or Division II level.
Jessica Boland will play hockey at Minnesota State, Mankato, Payton Fox will play softball at St. Cloud State, Brynn Hostettler will play softball at the University of Minnesota, Sylvia Koenig will play volleyball at Miami (Ohio), Megan Reilly will play volleyball at Arizona State, Cole Stanchina will play baseball at Winona State, Emma Torstenson will play volleyball at the University of Colorado and Rachel Wieber will play volleyball at Southern Utah University.
You can read the stories from when each of those eight athletes initially committed here.
Volleyball finishes 2020 undefeated
Northfield’s seven-player senior class finished their careers Nov. 18 in familiar fashion — with a resounding sweep of a Big 9 Conference opponent.
Warming up for the match against Owatonna at Northfield High School, the Raiders wore shirts that read “4 years, 4 titles, 44-0.” With the 25-8, 25-11, 25-11 sweep of the Huskies, that mark improves to 45-0 against Big 9 opponents in the last four seasons.
“We played really well tonight,” Northfield coach Tim Torstenson said. “That’s how I want them to play and they finished off a perfect season. That’s good, and I guess that’s the way you want to go out if you have to go out this way instead of playing at section or state. I’m really proud of them, and this was a great way to end the season.”
You can read the rest of the story on Northfield's season-ending victory here.