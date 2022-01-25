All season, the Northfield Hiliners have been reaching new highs with their kicks, jumps and showmanship.

At Saturday’s Big 9 Conference championships, Northfield reached another level with its fifth-place finish.

“It’s the highest we’ve placed at conference in years, and overall the scores were the highest as well in my coaching history,” Northfield coach Jasmin Kotek said. “They had a 370 in kick and a 330 in jazz, which is pretty darn good.”

In jazz, Northfield finished with the fifth-best ranking score of 20.5 and a total score of 333. In high kick, the Hiliners posted a total score of of 370 that was fifth-best in the field, but their rank score of 22 was sixth-best and narrowly behind Albert Lea.

Austin won the conference title with a combined ranking score of 15.5, ahead of Rochester Century (16), Faribault (16.5), Owatonna (32), Northfield (42.5), Albert Lea (49), Rochester Mayo (50.5) and Winona (64).

“The girls have been really pushing to consistently do better and lo and behold they have consistently done better almost every time,” Kotek said. “It’s just nice to feel things going in a positive and upward direction.”

Kotek said what helped the Hiliners on Saturday was an overall bounty of energy throughout both the jazz and high kick routines.

Coupled with solid execution, that was enough for Northfield’s rise up the rankings.

“The sharpness and overall execution of the routines on the floor was really nice to see,” Kotek said. “There were some mistakes and things that can be improved upon, but overall the performances just had a really good vibe to them on the floor.”

With only a couple weeks before sections, the routines performed Saturday are the routines Northfield will perform for the remainder of the season. All that’s left to do, Kotek said, is to sharpen around the edges and continue boosting conditioning in advance of the Section 1AAA meet Feb. 12 at Bloomington Kennedy High School.

“My goal for the girls is to do better than they have any performance prior,” Kotek said. “Really just leave the floor knowing that they did the best that they possibly could, regardless of how the scores fall or placements. Just that they personally did their best as a team.”

