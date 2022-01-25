...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.Air temperatures will drop into the -20s tonight. Southerly
winds will increase late tonight and wind chills are expected to
drop to around 40 below across much of Minnesota, and as cold as
the -30s in the metro and across western Wisconsin.
Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early
Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the
Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for
the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday
morning.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. For the
first Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills
as low as 30 below zero. For the second Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9
AM CST Wednesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, until
midnight CST tonight. For the second Wind Chill Advisory, from
9 AM to 11 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Northfield’s Ainsley Nutt performs during Saturday’s Big 9 Conference championships at Faribault High School. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)
All season, the Northfield Hiliners have been reaching new highs with their kicks, jumps and showmanship.
At Saturday’s Big 9 Conference championships, Northfield reached another level with its fifth-place finish.
“It’s the highest we’ve placed at conference in years, and overall the scores were the highest as well in my coaching history,” Northfield coach Jasmin Kotek said. “They had a 370 in kick and a 330 in jazz, which is pretty darn good.”
In jazz, Northfield finished with the fifth-best ranking score of 20.5 and a total score of 333. In high kick, the Hiliners posted a total score of of 370 that was fifth-best in the field, but their rank score of 22 was sixth-best and narrowly behind Albert Lea.
Austin won the conference title with a combined ranking score of 15.5, ahead of Rochester Century (16), Faribault (16.5), Owatonna (32), Northfield (42.5), Albert Lea (49), Rochester Mayo (50.5) and Winona (64).
“The girls have been really pushing to consistently do better and lo and behold they have consistently done better almost every time,” Kotek said. “It’s just nice to feel things going in a positive and upward direction.”
Kotek said what helped the Hiliners on Saturday was an overall bounty of energy throughout both the jazz and high kick routines.
Coupled with solid execution, that was enough for Northfield’s rise up the rankings.
“The sharpness and overall execution of the routines on the floor was really nice to see,” Kotek said. “There were some mistakes and things that can be improved upon, but overall the performances just had a really good vibe to them on the floor.”
With only a couple weeks before sections, the routines performed Saturday are the routines Northfield will perform for the remainder of the season. All that’s left to do, Kotek said, is to sharpen around the edges and continue boosting conditioning in advance of the Section 1AAA meet Feb. 12 at Bloomington Kennedy High School.
“My goal for the girls is to do better than they have any performance prior,” Kotek said. “Really just leave the floor knowing that they did the best that they possibly could, regardless of how the scores fall or placements. Just that they personally did their best as a team.”