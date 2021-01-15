Before the first match Friday night at Owatonna High School, a look at the lineup cards showed Class AAA No. 11-ranked Northfield possessed an early advantage against Class AAA No. 6-ranked Owatonna.
The Huskies were without a handful of typical starters— including three of their six preseason ranked wrestlers — and while the Raiders were also down a couple bodies, five of their six ranked wrestlers were able to compete.
That's what partially fueled the lopsided 48-18 victory for Northfield in a matchup that was decided by one point in last season's Section 1AAA championship, but the Raiders also seized control early with their first-time varsity wrestlers, before their bonafide and experienced starters helped them runaway with the season-opening victory. Northfield later eased past Pine Island 69-12 in its second match of the triangular.
In the 106-pound weight class against Owatonna, seventh grader Jackson Barron not only won, but picked up a bonus point with his 8-0 major decision.
That was followed by the 113-pound match, in which Northfield eighth grader Keith Harner was nearly pinned in the first period to fall behind 7-0, before Owatonna's Maxwell Dixon was visibly gassed for the remainder of the match to allow Harner to fight back, force an overtime period and ultimately win a 15-13 decision.
"That kid (Barron) wrestled was a really tough kid," Northfield coach Geoff Staab said. "He was another seventh grader, but they had been in the youth rankings coming up together and Jackson was for sure varsity ready. He was ready to go, and Keith as well. Keith's a go-er. He just kept going. The other guy (was) gassed and Keith (wasn't) and that's how you win matches."
Eighth grader Owen Murphy, while not technically making his varsity debut, was making his first varsity start in a match of this magnitude and also claimed a 5-1 decision.
"For those guys to come out this young and get their first varsity matches where they're the varsity starters, they wrestle Owatonna for the first time and all three of them get wins," Staab said. "That's huge."
That allowed the final score to skew so heavily toward the Raiders, who also picked up a 10-2 major decision at 126 from No. 6-ranked Chase Murphy, a 10-1 major decision at 132 from No. 4-ranked Jake Messner, a fall at 138 from No. 9-ranked Sam Holman and then three consecutive falls at 170, 182 and 195 from Carter Seeley, Darrin Kuyper and Mason Pagel.
Owatonna's 18 points were mostly from its three ranked wrestlers that were able to compete. Cael Robb, ranked No. 6 at 113, topped Beau Murphy in a 4-1 decision at 120 and Jacob Reinardy, ranked No. 7 at 145, prevailed in a 5-3 decision at 152 against Gavin Anderson. Staab, meanwhile, elected to forfeit to No. 2-ranked Landen Johnson at 160, knowing he would need to forfeit at that weight or at 182 due to his limited roster availability.
"I decided to make the move to make it the best chance for us to win," Staab said. "Sometimes you don't like forfeiting to their best wrestler, but when you look at it and you're wrestling Owatonna and I have to forfeit one weight, the best one to do is against him.
"I'm never comfortable wrestling Owatonna," he continued, "so I'm going to go for the win."
It turned out, Staab had plenty of reason to feel comfortable Friday. The victory will be key going forward in the race for the Big 9 Conference title, since in the last two seasons the only Big 9 teams to beat either Northfield or Owatonna are each other.
The Raiders and Huskies will meet once more in the regular season in a Jan. 29 triangular in Northfield that also includes Albert Lea, but that will be characterized as a non-conference matchup.
"Albert Lea has good kids, Faribault does," Staab said to temper expectations the Big 9 title is already won. "Are we the favorites right now? Yeah, but that also means we have a target on our back. You never know, but I'm hoping."