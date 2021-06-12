The Northfield boys and girls track and field teams qualified a total of 10 athletes across four events for the Class AA state championships thanks to performances at the Section 1AA meet.
Both teams finished in eighth place, with the boys field consisting of 16 teams and the girls of 15 teams.
The first state qualifier came Thursday afternoon in the girls discus, where Shelby Svien chucked the discus 131 feet, 7 inches on her final throw to finish second and snag one of the two state-qualifying spots. Her throw also beat the state standard of 130 feet, 9 inches that guarantees state qualification regardless of finish.
The bulk of the state qualifiers for the Raiders came Saturday, starting with the day's first two running events.
The girls 3,200-meter relay kicked things off with their second-place. The quartet of Clara Lippert, Josie Hauck, Erica Loe and Nicole Theberath notched a time of 9 minutes, 43.69 seconds to narrowly finish behind Rochester Century (9:43.57) and ahead of third-place Rosemount (9:46.55).
Immediately after, the boys 3,200 relay team of Martin Brice, Nathan Amundson, Sam Folland and Will Tidona sped to second place in 8:18.04. The Raiders entered the day seeded fifth, but were able to snag a state-qualifying spot after Tidona's overtake of a Lakeville South runner in the final meters.
Devin Jax claimed the lone section championship for Northfield with his first-place finish in the high jump. Jax won the event with a clearance of 6 feet, 4 inches to win by an inch and meet the state standard.
In total, the Raiders earned a combined 18 podium finishes throughout the two days. Those finishers are all listed below.
100-meter dash (girls) — Emma Hodapp, 7th, 12.93.
300-meter hurdles (boys) — Collin Graff, 3rd, 40.13; Caleb Meeker, 9th, 43.22.
400-meter dash (girls) — Janya Janssen, 4th, 1:00.39.
400-meter dash (boys) — Will Tidona, 4th, 53.15.
800-meter run (girls) — Wendy Bollum, 9th, 2:33.16.
3,200-meter run (girls) — Adriana Fleming, 8th, 12:47.65.
Discus throw (girls) — Shelby Svien, 2nd, 131-7.
High jump (boys) — Devin Jax, 1st, 6-4.
Long jump (boys) — Collin Graff, 5th, 21-5.75.
Pole vault (girls) — Zibby Hanifl, 6th, 9-6.
Shot put (girls) — Shelby Svien, 8th, 34-1.75.
Triple jump (boys) — Zach Edwards, 8th, 40-7.25.
400-meter relay (girls) — Regan Childress, Anna Olson, Sylvi Hanson, May Edel, 9th, 53.18.
800-meter relay (girls) — Clara Lippert, Janya Janssen, Grace Dickerson, Emma Hodapp, 6th, 1:49.28.
1,600-meter relay (boys) — Collin Graff, Caleb Meeker, Martin Brice, Will Tidona, 4th, 3:34.03.
1,600-meter relay (girls) — Janya Jannsen, Nicole Theberath, Grace Dickerson, Clara Lippert, 4th, 4:09.36.
3,200-meter relay (boys) — Martin Brice, Nathan Amundson, Sam Folland, Will Tidona, 2nd, 8:18.04.
3,200-meter relay (girls) — Clara Lippert, Josie Hauck, Erica Loe, Nicole Theberath, 2nd, 9:43.69.