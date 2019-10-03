In its final game preparation before section action begins Tuesday, the Northfield girls soccer team raced out to an early lead Thursday night at Northfield High School and eventually eased to a 4-0 victory in the regular-season finale.
Freshman Ava Stanchina scored less than four minutes in, before senior Sophie Roback and senior Leah Kovach added goals within the first 15 minutes of the match. Stanchina then added a second tally in the second half.
Stanchina, senior Erin Morris, senior Grace Neuger and junior Cecelia Kivell all added assists in the win.
"It was good," Northfield coach Sebastian Burset said. "The idea was that we would try going with the players we will try to start as we go on and see the formation that we would like to see. But we knew that we needed to give a break to the players, so that's why we played 30 minutes and then subbed, since we want them to get ready for what is coming. They still were able to perform."
Even with the early scoring barrage, Burset felt the Raiders (9-6-1, 7-3-1 Big 9 Conference) could have piled up plenty of more balls into the back of the net.
With 19 total shots on goal, compared to just one for Faribault (3-12, 0-10), Burset said a theme over the next few days of practice will be finishing drills, in addition to some work on quicker and more effective movement through the middle of the field.
"We've got to get better and controlling (the game) a little bit more," Burset said. "I think I wanted to see a little better passing."
Now, the Raiders will wait until Sunday afternoon, when they'll learn their fate for the Section 1AA tournament, which is slated to get started Tuesday with four quarterfinals.
Entering Thursday night, Northfield was ranked No. 5 in the eight-team section in terms of minnesotascores.com's Quality Rankings Formula. Going off that, the Raiders would travel to Farmington on Tuesday night.
Earlier this season, the Raiders fell 1-0 on the road to the Tigers, and have suffered similar close defeats to other teams above them in Section 1AA. On Sept. 30, Northfield lost 1-0 to second-ranked Owatonna, and on Sept. 23, it fell 3-2 against third-ranked Rochester Century.
Those close results extended beyond the section, with a tie and three one-goal losses muddying a regular-season record that ended up at 9-6-1 overall and 7-3-1 in the Big 9.
"We had chances against Owatonna, we had chances against Mankato East, we had opportunities against Rochester Century," Burset said. "We were (right) there."