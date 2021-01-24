A five-goal second period was the primary difference Saturday afternoon for the Northfield boys hockey team in a 6-0 victory against Rochester John Marshall (0-3) at the Rochester Recreation Center.
The forward line of senior Will Tidona, junior Spencer Klotz and freshman Cayden Monson accounted for all the scoring for the Raiders (3-0-1, 3-0 Big 9 Conference), with Tidona and Klotz both scoring twice in the second period and Monson tallying a goal in each of the second and third periods.
Monson and Klotz both finished with three assists, as well. Tidona tallied one assist, while senior defenseman Isak Johnson notched two assists, and senior forward Carson VanZuilen and junior defenseman Allen Royle both finished with an assist apiece.
Keaton Walock made 13 saves in net to record a shutout.
Northfield is next in action Tuesday night at home against defending Big 9 Conference champs Rochester Century (2-1), before a trip Thursday to play at Owatonna (2-1), last season's second-place finisher in the Big 9.