The Northfield boys golf team wrapped up a second-place finish in the Big 9 Conference on Tuesday afternoon at Northern Hills Golf Course in Rochester, where the Raiders shot a 322 to finish second in both the second day of the Big 9 tournament and in the season-long standings.
Mankato West won Tuesday's competition with a 300, and claimed the overall Big 9 championship.
Northfield junior Nate Stevens finished second individually Tuesday with a 72, behind Mankato West's Owen Bjork's 68. Junior Grant Boardman and senior Haakon Rustad also helped the Raiders with identical scores of 83, while Ike Vessey shot an 84, McGuire Fink tallied an 85 and Jeb Sawyer notched a 90.
The Raiders return to the course Tuesday, June 1 for the first day of the Section 1AAA tournament at The Jewel Golf Club in Lake City.