Listed below are brief summaries on the top five seeds in the Section 1AA girls hockey tournament, which started Tuesday night with quarterfinal matchups with Rochester Century at Northfield, and Owatonna at Dodge County.
The teams are listed in descending seed order.
No. 1 FARMINGTON (9-8-1)
Section record: 1-0-1
QRF ranking: No. 23
Last five games: 3-2
Goal differential: +11
Season highlight: The Tigers earned the top seed in the section almost entirely because of two games — a 2-2 tie against Lakeville South on Feb. 2 and a 1-0 victory against the Cougars on March 6.
Key players: Sadie Long (19 goals, 11 assists), Sam Moehle (14 goals, 11 assists), goalie Ryleigh Furlong (8-8-1, 2.26 goals against average, .896 save percentage).
No. 2 LAKEVILLE SOUTH (13-4-1)
Section record: 0-1-1
QRF ranking: No. 8
Last five games: 3-2
Goal differential: +34
Season highlight: You could argue it's almost everything besides the two games against Farmington, but a season sweep of Lakeville North by a combined score of 12-1 probably felt pretty sweet.
Key players: Taylor Otremba (24 goals, 14 assists), Ryann Wright (9 goals, 20 assists), Claire Enright (16 goals, 13 assists), goalie Lauren Sorvari (13-4-1, 1.58 goals against average, .935 save percentage).
No. 3 NORTHFIELD (15-0-0)
Section record: 5-0
QRF ranking: No. 7
Last five games: 5-0
Goal differential: +80
Season highlight: A season sweep of Owatonna to claim the outright Big 9 Conference title, while a close runner-up is finishing the season with only seven goals allowed.
Key players: Ayla Puppe (20 goals, 9 assists), Cambria Monson (7 goals, 17 assists), Mya Wesling (10 goals, 13 assists), Grace McCoshen (10 goals, 12 assists), Ava Stanchina (11 goals, 9 assists), goalie Maggie Malecha (15-0-0, 0.47 goals against average, .960 save percentage).
No. 4 DODGE COUNTY (10-8)
Section record: 0-0
QRF ranking: No. 33
Last five games: 2-3
Goal differential: +10
Season highlight: It might not have seemed important at the time, but a Jan. 30 3-1 win against New Prague, which beat Owatonna in the final game of the regular season, likely provided the Wildcats with a first-round home game.
Key players: Lyndi Schubert (9 goals, 8 assists), Anna Braun (6 goals, 10 assists), goalie Sky Hughes (9-6-0, 2.32 goals against average, .927 save percentage).
No. 5 OWATONNA (15-3)
Section record: 4-2
QRF ranking: No. 25
Last five games: 3-2
Goal differential: +95
Season highlight: Winning by double digits twice against Winona and once each against Mankato West and Red Wing.
Key players: Olivia Herzog (19 goals, 20 assists), Samantha Bogen (20 goals, 17 assists), Ezra Oien (18 goals, 19 assists), goalie Ava Wolfe (15-3-0, 1.06 goals against average, .926 save percentage).