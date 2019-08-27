During what represented the biggest test of their young varsity careers, the newcomers for the Northfield volleyball team soared past the benchmark Tuesday night at Northfield High School.
As a team, Northfield prevailed over Class AAA No. 9 New Prague in five sets (17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 15-7) for its second straight win to start the year. Packed within that victory, though, were standout performances and moments from players competing in their second varsity matches.
Juniors Sylvia Koenig and Emma Hodapp, along with freshman Sydney Jaynes, all started the match on the floor for the Raiders, while junior Laura Wellbrock and freshman Annelise Larson contributed major points themselves throughout the match.
"That was important," Northfield coach Tim Torstenson said. "That's one of the things we're looking for at the beginning of this year. Those are spots we needed to fill, they came in and did their jobs and it was really fun to see."
Koenig paired nine kills with a team-high five blocks, Larson added two kills and a block, Wellbrock recorded an ace on the penultimate point of the match and Jaynes raced around the back line of the defense keeping rallies alive with 11 digs.
"It's just so fun," Koenig said. "We tried to not get to stressed over it and just play the game we love. Just play volleyball, take deep breaths and play our game."
That all supplemented the returning talent, which carried Northfield throughout stretches of the match. Junior Rachel Wieber starred with a team-high 23 kills to go along with 18 digs and a pair of aces, while junior Megan Reilly powered home 19 kills, second only to Wieber.
"That's what we need them to do," Torstenson said of Wieber and Reilly. "We went from being middle heavy the last two years to our outside hitters needing to get kills for us and that's what they did tonight. They both had a lot of kills and that's what our offense is just because of the personnel we have."
Junior libero Emma Torstenson contributed a team-high 28 digs in addition to a team-high three aces and three assists, senior Bronwyn Timperley grouped 19 digs with eight kills and two blocks, and senior Lida King dished out 52 assists in addition to pitching in defensively with four blocks.
It was King that rotated over to stuff the New Prague outside hitter for the final point of the match.
"All I wanted in that fifth set was I wanted that last point to be Lida blocking their outside," Koenig said. "That was something we talked about a lot was getting that block up on the outside. They're outside hitters are so good and super strong hitters, so when Lida got up and stuffed her on the last point, that was just the best feeling."
FINAL: Northfield 3, Class AAA No. 9 New Prague 2.— Michael Hughes (@NFNewsSports) August 28, 2019
Raiders win the fifth set 15-7 with Annelise Larson’s block pic.twitter.com/0HiVzp59jW
Early on, there wasn't much in the way of resistance against New Prague's attacks through the outside channels.
After dropping the first set by eight points, the Raiders (2-0) shifted their block to not only better contest the Trojans (2-1) at the net, but to also allow their back line to better position themselves for the balls that made it through the block.
"After we adjusted it was easier for our back row to make decisions on what they needed to do," Tim Torstenson said. "They felt more confident in what they were doing, because they were guessing to begin with. Once we had that set up, I think our defense got to the level it's usually at and where we need it to be. Defensively in the back row I think we're one of the strongest teams in the state with our passers and the way we play defense back there."
That was evident during the final point of the third set, which Northfield won following a marathon rally that featured a number of athletic and acrobatic digs and saves until Reilly was able to pound a final spike through the New Prague defense.
END OF 3: Northfield 2, New Prague 1.— Michael Hughes (@NFNewsSports) August 28, 2019
Megan Reilly with the kill to cap off a wild rally for the final point of a 25-23 third set win for Northfield. Last three Raider points of that set came from Reilly pic.twitter.com/rovrTqDS3t
Those rally-prolonging efforts allowed the Raiders to pick up their first win against a ranked opponent this year.
In the preseason poll, Northfield was among those receiving votes. After Tuesday's victory, and depending on what transpires Thursday night in a battle at No. 7 Prior Lake, the Raiders might find themselves among the top 10 when the next batch of rankings come out in early September.
If Tuesday's performances are anything to go off of, Northfield's youthful varsity contingent, which consists of two seniors, six juniors and three freshmen, won't fear much Thursday night.
"I think for most of them, they've played in big matches," Tim Torstenson said. "That has a lot to do with it. They've played ranked teams before."