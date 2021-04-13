The Northfield boys golf team started its season Monday afternoon at Northfield Golf Club with a dominant victory against Winona.

The Raiders won by a score of 324-391, and junior Nate Stevens led the way with an individual score of 72. Senior Haakon Rustad provided an 82 for Northfield's second-best score, while Jack Wendt and Jeb Sawyer both posted scored of 85 to round out the scoring positions.

Northfield returns to the course next Monday afternoon for a triangular against Mankato West and Rochester Century at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.

Reach Regional Sports Editor Michael Hughes at 645-1106 or follow him on Twitter @APGSoMnHughes. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments