The Northfield boys golf team started its season Monday afternoon at Northfield Golf Club with a dominant victory against Winona.
The Raiders won by a score of 324-391, and junior Nate Stevens led the way with an individual score of 72. Senior Haakon Rustad provided an 82 for Northfield's second-best score, while Jack Wendt and Jeb Sawyer both posted scored of 85 to round out the scoring positions.
Northfield returns to the course next Monday afternoon for a triangular against Mankato West and Rochester Century at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester.